Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers: Kashin Koji sees a new future as Kawaki enters the battlefield

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened between Boruto and Jura after the Human God Tree nullified Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga did just that.

The manga's previous chapter saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. While he had to retrieve Matsuri and Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulbs, he prioritized eliminating Boruto and went after him. For a moment, it seemed like Boruto could hold his own against Jura, only to realize that his Rasengan Uzuhiko was ineffective against the Human God Tree.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers: Kawaki takes over the fight against Jura

Mitsuki, as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be called Strong Person. The manga chapter will open with Sage Mode Mitsuki as he wipes out the remaining Claw Grimes. Araya had seemingly gone after Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb when Konohamaru arrived at his location.

Mitsuki informed Konohamaru that he was planning to go to the location where Shinki had been turned into a tree. As for Konohamaru, he believed what happened to Yodo was truly unfortunate. But considering their opponents, he was certain she would be happy that they succeeded at retrieving Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb.

Konohamaru further shared with Mitsuki what had happened with him. Just as Matsuri was going to kill him, Boruto rescued him. Soon after, Jura arrived and started fighting Boruto, indicating that eliminating Boruto was more important to him than reviving his comrades. While Mitsuki wished to provide backup to Boruto, Konohamaru decided to follow Boruto's instructions and head to the place where they had grouped up with Yodo and Araya.

Boruto using his Purple Lightning on Jura (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers then shifted its focus to Boruto and Jura. Jura had wounded Boruto. While the attack did not hit a vital spot, the damage was worse than he could imagine. Right after, Boruto teleported using his Flying Raijin to keep some distance between him and his enemy.

After analyzing what he could do against Boruto, Jura took flight and started rushing after Boruto with his Biju Bombs. In response, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers saw Boruto throw his kunai at Jura, turning the battle into a close-range fight.

While Jura kept attacking him, Boruto dodged using his Flying Raijin Technique. Amidst this, he chopped off Jura's leg. Jura grabbed Boruto's arm and prepared his Biju Bomb when Boruto countered it with his Purple Lightning.

Jura noticed that Boruto's movements had gotten pretty sluggish. With that, he concluded that beating Boruto to death would be a much easier option than using his Biju Bombs. Elsewhere, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers saw Konohamaru and Mitsuki reach their destination.

Boruto and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers then switched back to the battle as Jura punched Boruto to the ground and attacked him with another Biju Bomb. While the protagonist dodged the attack, Jura pounced on him with his claw. While Boruto managed to parry the attack, it also cracked his master, Sasuke's katana. Boruto was distracted by this development when Jura kicked him away.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers then switched to Eida and Kashin Koji. Eida could not keep watching Boruto get beaten up. Hence, she asked Koji if he was listening to her. However, Kashin Koji was busy as he was getting a new update through his Prescience ability. With his ability, Koji foresaw Jura with an eye injury and a glimpse of Himawari.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers again switched to Boruto and Jura, as the Human God Tree was getting restless due to the protagonist's relentlessness. He noticed how, despite being unconscious, Boruto held on to his master's blade. In honor of his extraordinary spirit, Jura decided to give him a quick death. He jumped up and prepared another Biju Bomb.

Eida and Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

That's when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers saw a rod emerge from Jura's right eye. Kawaki had seemingly entered the battlefield and pierced his staff from behind Jura's head to gouge out his enemy's eye. Given that Jura did not die from this attack, Kawaki deduced that Jura was a monster.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers again switched to Eida and Kashin Koji. Eida was surprised to see Kawaki enter the battlefield. Koji expressed that it had been six days since the last update. Kawaki had never joined the fight in the previous iterations. Hence, it was a development he never foresaw. With that, Koji was certain Boruto must have said something to Kawaki in the past few days.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers then switched to Konohamaru and Mitsuki. Mitsuki felt that Boruto must have led him to that location, as he had left one of the metal pieces required for his Flying Raijin Jutsu. Right after, the manga saw Delta hover above them as she confirmed to someone that Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada looked safe.

Konohamaru and Mitsuki were surprised to see Delta hover over them. Elsewhere, Jura tried grabbing hold of Kawaki. However, Kawaki swiftly moved back and attacked Jura with multiple staffs. In response, Jura broke the staff that pierced his body and launched another Biju Bomb at Kawaki. Kawaki seemingly dodged this attack, while Boruto started regaining consciousness due to the explosion.

Kawaki immediately went to Boruto, asking his brother how long he was planning to lie on the ground. In response, Boruto told Kawaki that he was the one lagging. During this time, Jura tried to analyze Kawaki's strength, which was now on a completely different level than before. Amidst this, Kawaki asked Boruto to clench his teeth and hang in there, as if the protagonist were to go berserk or lose control, he planned to kill him on the spot.

Just as Boruto told him not to worry about it, Kawaki prepared to fight Jura by activating his Karma. He asked the Human God Tree to come at him while he prepared his fighting stance. The side text read:

"The blade that carves open fate swings only once. Even if one side breaks, the other strikes without pause!!"

