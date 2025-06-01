Boruto needs to defy fate to defeat Jura (and there's no other way)

The latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters have stunned fans, highlighting the massive power gap between Boruto and Jura. Despite landing two direct Rasengan hits, Jura remained completely unfazed, showcasing his overwhelming strength. In contrast, a single Wood-Style attack from Jura left him severely injured and struggling.

This lopsided exchange exposes a harsh reality that, despite his growth, the protagonist is still vastly outmatched. The fight wasn’t a clash of equals but a clear demonstration of Jura’s dominance. Conventional power scaling offers little hope—Boruto currently has no realistic path to victory against such a monstrous opponent.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Boruto’s only path to victory: Defying fate through sheer willpower

The disparity in their combat effectiveness is genuinely staggering. Jura absorbed Boruto's signature technique—refined through years of training and enhanced by his Jougan abilities—as if it were nothing more than a light breeze. This isn't the typical shonen scenario where the protagonist starts at a disadvantage but gradually finds their footing.

Jura's casual dominance suggests that raw power, tactical brilliance, and even Boruto's considerable growth since the time skip may not be enough for victory. The monster-like resilience Jura demonstrated indicates that traditional approaches to overcoming powerful enemies simply won't work here. What makes this situation even more dire is Koji's prophetic abilities.

His foresight has consistently proven accurate throughout the series, showing him timelines in which Boruto fails repeatedly against threats of this magnitude. If we accept that Koji's visions represent the most likely outcomes based on current trajectories, then the conventional path leads inevitably to defeat.

This creates a narrative prison where logic and power scaling point toward an insurmountable obstacle. Yet, the very impossibility of the situation might be what saves him. Characters in shonen manga often surpass fixed boundaries by utilizing their strong determination and willpower.

Multiple instances across shonen manga demonstrate this theme—Naruto's determination to face overwhelming challenges or Luffy's capacity to exceed his perceived boundaries when defeat appears certain. Defying destiny through sheer determination stands as more than a plot tool because readers connect with the idea that overcoming impossibility demands refusing its existence.

This moment presents Ikemoto with the chance to create truly outstanding work. Rather than resorting to sudden power-ups or convenient plot devices, he could write Boruto's victory as a moment where pure determination creates possibilities that didn't exist before.

It wouldn't be about the protagonist suddenly becoming stronger than Jura—it would be about him finding a path that no precognitive ability could anticipate, because it requires transcending the normal rules of cause and effect.

Conclusion

His fundamental journey is one of opposing destiny, which makes this strategy deeply compatible with his character development. Throughout the series, he has confronted preconceived notions about his father’s legacy, his role as a shinobi, and the fate tied to being Momoshiki’s vessel. When he defies Jura, his victory would represent his complete refusal to accept destined paths.

Koji’s visions, grounded in logic and probability, can’t predict the power of human will under extreme pressure. The protagonist's triumph won’t stem from brute strength but from forging a future beyond foresight. It would prove that true victory belongs to those bold enough to shape their own destiny.

