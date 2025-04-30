Boruto may not have killed Momoshiki (& their post-fight dialogue shows why)

In the climactic battle with Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki during the Chūnin Exams arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Boruto appeared to win by destroying Momoshiki with his powerful Rasengan. However, further examination shows that Momoshiki's defeat served as a piece of a comprehensive strategic scheme.

Momoshiki's battle actions established his long-term strategy, which continues to develop in the story. This revelation shifts our understanding of the battle's true significance and the ongoing consequences of Momoshiki's influence, complicating the perceived victory and introducing new layers to the story.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The true moment of Karma transfer in Boruto

Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

The mechanism behind Karma placement requires direct physical contact—something clearly established when considering how Isshiki needed to physically touch Kawaki to bestow his mark. This critical detail raises an important question: When exactly did Momoshiki touch Boruto? During their climactic Rasengan clash, no physical contact occurred between them.

The answer becomes clear when revisiting the moments following the battle, atop the God Tree stump. The protagonist experienced something unusual—a sensation that drew him to the exact spot where Momoshiki supposedly perished. While Naruto called for his son to return, he stood transfixed, sensing something no one else could.

Then came Momoshiki's surprising words: "You can sense me... human child?" This question reveals Momoshiki's astonishment that Boruto could detect his presence when no ordinary human should have that capability. What happened next redefined the entire encounter; Momoshiki stopped time—not locally, but universally—and approached Boruto.

This demonstrates an extraordinary power that Momoshiki never displayed during their battle. Further, the mysterious line "Beware, those blue eyes shall eventually take everything from you" wasn't just a threat but a prophecy delivered after Momoshiki had glimpsed the protagonist's fate.

Most significantly, Sasuke witnesses this exchange, confirming Momoshiki remained physically present rather than speaking through a mental connection.

Momoshiki's strategic sacrifice

What makes this revelation particularly fascinating is the implication that Momoshiki willingly accepted defeat in the battle. Rather than using his time-manipulation abilities to secure victory, he allowed himself to be "defeated" to create the perfect opportunity to place the Karma seal on Boruto.

This suggests a level of calculation and foresight that elevates Momoshiki from a powerful but straightforward antagonist to a mastermind playing a much longer game. The timing of the Karma placement appears to have occurred during this frozen moment, when Momoshiki physically touched the protagonist while delivering his prophecy.

The strange red marks Boruto observed on his hand immediately afterward weren't battle injuries but the first manifestation of the Karma seal—the physical evidence of Momoshiki's true victory hidden within an apparent defeat.

The unpredictable variable

What Momoshiki didn't anticipate was Naruto's son's extraordinary resilience and unwillingness to surrender to despair. Momoshiki's internal thought, "This is bad... This line of talk is extremely bad... It wasn't supposed to go like this," reveals the first crack in his perfect plan.

Boruto's conviction created a variable that even Momoshiki's foresight couldn't fully account for. Now, as the story progresses into Two Blue Vortex, Momoshiki's silence becomes increasingly ominous—not a sign of defeat but of patient recalculation.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Momoshiki’s survival and strategic self-destruction during the Chūnin Exams reframe the series' narrative. What seemed like a simple hero-villain conclusion now reveals Momoshiki as a mastermind orchestrating his apparent defeat as part of a larger plan. As the protagonist resists his influence, the prophecy about his blue eyes looms ominously over his future.

Momoshiki’s silence in Two Blue Vortex hints at an impending storm, and his calculated sacrifice highlights him as one of the series' most patient, foresighted antagonists. His true endgame remains unclear, but the consequences of his schemes are just beginning to unfold.

