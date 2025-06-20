The Everyday Life of Torture Part-Time Workers anime announced for Winter 2026

On Friday, June 20, 2025, a new website and X account were launched to announce the production of The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime (Gomon Baito-kun no Nichijo). According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in Winter 2026. The official website also revealed a teaser promotional video, a key visual, and the main voice cast.

The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Yawora Tsugumi. Hakusensha's Manga Park and Young Animal Web services have been serializing the manga since December 2022. As of now, the company has compiled the manga's chapters into five volumes.

The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime's trailer confirms the Winter 2026 debut and cast members

The series is scheduled to begin in Winter 2026. However, the staff has yet to reveal an exact release date.

To commemorate the anime adaptation, a message and a special illustration from the original author, Yawora Tsugumi, were shared on the anime's official website. The illustration features the show's main characters. Regarding the adaptation, Yawora Tsugumi wrote:

"Ever since I started drawing Torture Baito-kun, I have had many experiences that were so unrealistic that I never even dreamed of. I have only come to realize the great power of the people involved in the work and those who have read it.

The author continued:

"And now with it being made into an anime, it is no exaggeration to say that the biggest dream for a manga work has come true. It is a dream that we can all see together. Please stay with me until you wake up. If possible, don't wake up."

Notably, the teaser PV also introduced the main cast members of The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime. Shunichi Toki stars as Cero, the ace at the torture company, who gets along with his peers.

Takuma Terashima joins the voice cast as Shiu, a legendary figure in the torture world. Yohei Azakami voices Hugh, a new hire at the company, while Takuma Nagatsuka features as Mikke, another cute hire. More cast members and the main staff will be announced in the future.

A brief synopsis of The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime

Shiu, as seen in the PV (Image via Kadokawa)

Based on Yawora Tsugumi's manga series, The Everyday Life of Torture Part-time Workers anime follows a dark comedy story set in a world where murder and torture are considered legal.

As such, torture contract companies are common. The narrative centers on Cero and Shiu, who work part-time for the Spirytus torture agency, a company that only targets "bad people."

