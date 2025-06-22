New Ranma 1/2 season 2 confirms October 2025 premiere and additional cast with first PV

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official staff for the new Ranma 1/2 season 2 unveiled the first promotional video, confirming the sequel's October 2025 debut. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed details concerning the show's five additional cast members.
Produced by MAPPA, the new Ranma 1/2 season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from October 2024 to December 2024. The series is a remake of the original anime, which itself is an adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi's eponymous manga series. The sequel was announced following the first installment's finale on December 22, 2024.
The new Ranma 1/2 season 2 trailer features Mousse, Ukyo, and other new characters
On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official website and the X (formerly Twitter) account for the series shared the first trailer for the new Ranma 1/2 season 2. According to the promotional video, the sequel will air in October 2025 on Nippon Television Network.
More details regarding the anime's exact release date and broadcast will be announced later. Like the previous season, the second installment will exclusively stream on Netflix. It's not yet confirmed whether the second season will be available digitally on any other platform besides Netflix.
Notably, the new Ranma 1/2 season 2 trailer begins with Mousse intending to use Tendo Akane as bait to lure Ranma. Following this, the promotional clip features intriguing scenes from the series and introduces the new characters, Mousse, Ukyo, Happosai, Cologne, and Hikaru. Characters from the first season are also featured in the PV.
According to the anime's official website and X handle, Toshihiko Seki is reprising his role as Mousse in the new Ranma 1/2 season 2, with Kaori Nazuka joining the voice cast as Ukyo Kuonji. Other new cast members include Mayama Ako as Cologne, Kazuhiko Inoue as Happosai, and Akira Ishida as Hikaru Gosunkugi.
The series features most of the voice cast members from the original anime and first season, with new additions, including Akio Otsuka replacing Ryusuke Obayashi as Soun Tendo, Kenichi Ogata replacing Tadashi Nakamura as the Narrator, and Cho replacing Kenichi Ogata as Genma Saotome. Kappei Yamaguchi continues as Ranma.
Konosuke Uda directs the remake series at Studio MAPPA, with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts. Hiromi Taniguchi, the character designer, serves as the chief animation director with Yoshiko Saito, Tsuyoshi Yoshioka, and Nao Otsu.
Koaru Wada is in charge of the series music. Kosuke Kawamura is the chief animation director, while Ryuta Hayashi and Chihiro Okawa are the art directors.
