Ranma ½ season 2 reveals June 2025 advanced screening and more

Friday, May 23, 2025 saw the official website for the readaptation of manga Rumiko Takahashi’s original series reveal the advanced screening date for Ranma ½ season 2. The second season’s advanced screening will be held on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to the advance screening information, the anime’s official website also confirmed a live dubbing session would take place, and also teased “more” voice actors in attendance. Several notable starring cast members for Ranma ½ season 2 will be in attendance. Lastly, a key visual was also revealed which introduced a new character for the second season.

Ranma ½ season 2 advance screening to feature starring cast members and more

At the Ranma ½ season 2 advance screening on Sunday, June 22, 2025, several starring cast members will be in attendance. This includes Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Noriko Hidaka, and Rei Sakuma. They play male Ranma, female Ranma, Akane, and Shampoo, respectively. The foursome will also perform a live dubbing session at the event. It’s expected that the yet-revealed voice actor for Mousse will be in attendance given the website’s tease.

This is notably the first information that fans have gotten regarding Ranma ½ season 2 since the initial confirmation of its production in December 2024. A brief trailer celebrating the news was released alongside the announcement, featuring both previous footage from the first season and new footage from the second season. While an official release window has yet to be revealed, the June 2025 advanced screening suggests a summer 2025 premiere.

However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect additional official information for Ranma ½ season 2 to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of its advanced screening. A release window, or even formal release date, will likely be some of the first information revealed next by the series. It’s also likely that the voice actor for Mousse will be revealed on priority ahead of the June 2025 advanced screening.

The first season of the television anime readaptation of Takahashi's iconic manga series premiered in Japan in October 2025. The anime streamed exclusively on Netflix worldwide after airing in Japan, a practice which is expected to be repeated for the upcoming second season. While many voice actors reprise their roles from the previous anime series, there were also many roles which were replaced due to various circumstances.

Takahashi’s original manga series began serialization in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 1987. It ran there until its conclusion in March 1996, totaling 406 chapters which were collected into 38 compilation volumes. The manga received two official English releases. The first was in 1993 and the second was in 2014, with the latter coming as an omnibus 2-in-1 edition for 19 volumes total.

