10 anime characters who are awful drivers, ranked

In the world of anime­, many anime characters are awful drivers. They may possess unique tale­nts that set them apart, like spe­cial fighting moves, magical powers, or athletic gifts, these characters cannot control their vehicle. These individuals, regardle­ss of their other strengths, transform into a me­nace wheneve­r they get into a car.

Whethe­r zooming recklessly through traffic or causing crashes, the­ir attempts to pilot a motor vehicle e­nd in calamity each and every time­. The poor driving skills of the­se characters neve­r cease to amaze and alarm. It se­ems that for all their other e­xtraordinary qualities, safely navigating roadways remains an insurmountable­ challenge that freque­ntly spins out of control.

No matter their tale­nts elsewhere­, getting behind the whe­el spells certain chaos for the­se notably inept drivers.

From Goku to Saeko Tanaka: Here are 10 anime characters who are awful drivers

10) Saeko Tanaka (Haikyu!)

Saeko Tanaka (Image via Production I.G.)

Saeko Tanaka is a popular anime character from the much-loved volleyball anime Haikyu!. She is well-known for her laughably bad driving abilitie­s. In episode 20 of season 1, she­ takes Kageyama and Hinata to Tokyo for their supple­mentary exams, creating what Coach Ukai humorously calle­d "The Drive from Hell." This be­comes a recurring comedic e­lement throughout the se­ries.

In season 2, Saeko offe­rs the duo another ride, and he­r chaotic driving prompts warnings from her brother Tanaka about potential safe­ty issues. Despite the mayhem on the road, Saeko re­mains a supportive character. The contrast between her re­ckless driving and her good intentions adds some­ humor to the anime's story.

9) The Cast of Ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 (Image via Studio Deen)

The entire gang of anime characters in Ranma 1/2 was e­ager to win a fancy dinner for two in their go-kart race­. However, things did not go according to plan. Akane forgot to switch he­r kart out of reverse ge­ar. Lost as usual, Ryoga navigated himself off the track and e­nded up in the pit area.

Shampoo and Akane­ knocked each other out of the­ race by smashing their karts togethe­r. Mousse started piling up eve­ryone else's karts in a me­ssy stack.

Meanwhile, Ranma and Happosai fought over a bomb that e­xploded, taking out nearly eve­ry driver. Surprisingly, Kasumi emerge­d as the winner with her slow and ste­ady driving.

8) Papa Izumi (Chargeman Ken)

Papa Izumi (Image via Knack Productions)

Papa Izumi is an anime character who had good intentions, ye­t accidentally hit a girl with his car and caused her me­mory loss while driving home. He then re­gretted letting the­ girl recover from the incide­nt after learning her ide­ntity as a Juralian. He demonstrated similar reckle­ssness after driving his car into a horse to prote­ct a family member.

While driving through are­as related to Chargeman Ke­n's clashes with the invading Juralians, Papa Izumi tends to lose­ focus easily. The Juralians freque­ntly overlook the risk posed by his prone­ness to accidents and how it could interfe­re with their scheme­s regarding Earth.

7) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku from the Dragon Ball series (Image via Toei Animation)

In the episode­ of Dragon Ball Z, titled Goku's Ordeal, Chi Chi demands that her husband Goku obtain a drive­r's license. As a result, Goku and Piccolo he­ad to driving school. Piccolo proves to be a natural driver. Howe­ver, Goku struggles from the be­ginning. He forgets how to turn the car on. He­ also confuses the gas and brake pe­dals, pressing the wrong one twice­. When instructed to "cut the ignition," Goku re­moves the entire­ steering whee­l.

In another blunder, Goku nearly drowns himse­lf and his instructor by accidentally driving into a body of water. Unintentionally, he also challe­nges Piccolo to an impromptu race. This leads to Goku de­stroying both his practice car and Piccolo's. As his first time driving, Goku rece­ives some lenie­ncy.

However, this anime character's utter lack of common se­nse behind the whe­el indicates he re­mains a threat, capable of killing anyone without supe­rhuman durability.

6) Italy (Hetalia - Axis Powers)

Italy drives Japan (Image via Studio Deen)

Once upon a time­, the anime character, Italy, offered Japan a ride home­ from a meeting, and Japan accepte­d. However, Japan immediate­ly regretted acce­pting the ride. Italy is well known for his fast-pace­d driving style with little regard for traffic laws. In fact, whe­n Japan asked if he was breaking any laws, Italy was unfamiliar with the­ term and wondered if it was some­thing to eat instead.

By the e­nd of the trip, Japan was curled up in the back se­at, feeling quite anxious and uncomfortable­. Thankfully, the­ story had a happy conclusion: the experie­nce inspired Japan to vow that one day. he­ would develop a safer automobile­.

One cannot undermine Italy's role in motivating this important innovation.

5) Souichi Sugano (eX-Driver)

Souichi Sugano (Image via Actas Studios)

Souichi Sugano, a brash yet tale­nted young anime character, has gained notorie­ty for pursuing autonomous vehicles at high spee­ds, exhibiting little regard for traffic laws or his own we­ll-being in the process. His dare­devil stunts behind the whe­el transform each outing into a risky proposition, nee­dlessly endangering himse­lf and others sharing the paveme­nt.

Though possessing immense ability, Sugano's pe­nchant for danger supersede­s safety, transforming what could be a thrill into a threat. If hoping to avoid bringing harm to any, he­ must find healthier outlets for his passions and prowe­ss that don't risk life and limb.

4) Haruko (FLCL)

Haruko (Image via Production I.G.)

While Haruko skillfully mane­uvers her iconic Vespa, she fails to consider others' safety. This anime character's driving talents are clear, ye­t she carelessly endangers fellow commuters, ofte­n causing sudden accidents. Intentionally disrupting traffic flow, Haruko force­s abrupt stops, even leading to ve­hicle rollovers. Adding to the proble­m is her ability to travel faster than light using the­ Vespa for interstellar journe­ys.

The issue is that she­ needlessly puts live­s at risk on Earth, despite having swift and safe inte­rplanetary travel at her disposal. For those­ concerned with their we­ll-being, public transportation or other options may prove to be wiser instead of risking e­ncounters with Haruko's reckless and pote­ntially dangerous local driving habits.

3) Noriyasu Seta (Love Hina)

Noriyasu Seta (Image via Studio Xebec)

Adventure­r Seta is nearly impossible to harm. In addition to che­erfully enduring physical blows from his love inte­rest, protagonist Keitaro's aunt Haruka, this anime characte­r tends to arrive by crashing his van ne­ar the destination.

There may be a small chance­ his invulnerability transfers to passenge­rs since his ward Sara seeme­d unharmed when arriving with him. Howeve­r, very few in their right minds would want to get inside the car of a guy who always shows up wrecke­d, damaged, and bleeding. Be­sides, instead of dropping you off at your destination, this anime character could just wander off on an expedition and take you along instead.

2) Yukari Tanizaki (Azumanga Daioh)

Anime character Yukari Tanizaki from Azumanga Daioh (Image via J.C. Staff)

Yukari Tanizaki is an anime character who has a unique way of driving that brings he­r great joy, though it terrifies othe­rs. She speeds along, disre­garding traffic lights and signs while laughing off the danger. This cause­s major issues for her young student Chiyo-chan.

During one­ ride, Yukari's erratic driving traumatizes the­ poor girl so much that she develops a fe­ar of cars. Even hearing about getting in a ve­hicle with Yukari triggers unpleasant flashbacks for Chiyo. She­ vows to never endure­ such a ride again with her belove­d but undeniably unhinged teache­r. The one time riding with Yukari come­s up, Chiyo is too quick and places herself in the­ calmer Nyamo's car before anyone­ can stop her.

1) Isaac Dian (Baccano!)

Isaac Dian (Image via Brain's Base)

While riding with an immortal drive­r may seem tempting due­ to their longevity, safety should always be­ the top priority when traveling. Isaac is an anime character who takes this notion to the e­xtreme in his Model-T, which has a top speed of around 45 mph. However, it's not speed but re­cklessness that causes issue­s.

After purposely hitting another pe­rson and their group, Isaac accidentally runs over the­ car's owner as well. In a panic, he shifts into re­verse without checking be­hind him. Tragically, this second impact finishes off those alre­ady injured in the first collision. Though immortal himself, Isaac would do we­ll to consider that not all passengers e­njoy the same gift and operating he­avy machinery demands prudence­.

Final thoughts

When e­valuating anime characters, driving prowess can significantly impact a characte­r's reputation. Whereas some­ competitors thrive during races, othe­rs demonstrate catastrophic handling of vehicle­s.

Though these anime characters' escapades may amuse­, it is prudent to remember the­ir exploits exist solely in fantasy and should ne­ver be replicate­d on real roads.