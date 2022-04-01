7 Dragon Ball antagonists who ended up becoming friends with Goku

The Dragon Ball series has been going on for a very long time. Decades have passed since the manga's first chapter and the anime's first episode.

During that time, many characters have been introduced, and many of them have become allies of the Z-Fighters. A lot of these characters started off as allies. They were trying to protect Earth from the goodness of their hearts.

However, some of Goku's allies were first introduced as enemies. After they kept suffering loss after loss fighthing against Goku, they decided to switch sides.

7 Dragon Ball enemies that formed a close friendship with Goku after being defeated

1) Prince Vegeta

Vegeta was once the proud prince of the Saiyan race. When he was first introduced in the Dragon Ball Z anime with Nappa, he was a powerful villain. He gave the Z-Fighters an incredibly difficult time due to his overwhelming strength at the time.

He married Bulma and started a family with her. Despite his uncaring and aggressive attitude, Vegeta cares immensely for his friends and family. Ever since his debut, he has been an amazing ally and one of the main heroes in the Dragon Ball series.

2) Piccolo Jr.

Piccolo Jr., typically known only as Piccolo, is the final child of King Piccolo. He was the main villain in the Piccolo Jr. Saga, and put the Z-Fighters' skills to the test.

He was a ruthless opponent who would do whatever it took to defeat Goku. This was due to him inheriting his father's desire to destroy Goku and achieve world domination. Like Vegeta, however, this all changed after he was defeated.

Piccolo lost his villainous attributes and became one of Goku's closest allies and friends. He even trained Goku's son, Gohan, when he was a little kid.

3) Tien Shinhan

Tien is an incredibly strong Earthling, thanks in part to immense devotion to martial arts and a disciplined attitude.

When Goku defeated Mercenary Tao, Tien's mentor, Tien resented the Saiyan. He vowed to get revenge by tracking Goku down and defeating him in combat. However, with the help of Master Roshi, Tien realized that he was on the wrong side. Ever since then, he has been great friends with Goku, and the pair have fought countless enemies together.

4) Majin Buu

Majin Buu, and his other counterparts, were the main villains during Majin Buu Saga.

This character took many by surprise because of his Transfiguration Beam. With it, he turned many of the characters in the show into chocolate figures and ate them. Fans were not expecting an attack like this from a Dragon Ball villain.

However, Buu was only evil due to being manipulated by the evil wizard Babidi. Once his control on Buu was broken, Majin Buu became an ally and a friend of the Z-Fighters.

5) Androids 17 & 18

Android 17 and Android 18 are siblings, and they were both modified by Dr. Gero. The evil scientist made them incredibly powerful and evil. At the time, these two fighters were the strongest opponents ever seen in the Dragon Ball series and were completely unmatched.

However, after Goku and his friends were able to miraculously defeat them and save the world, they became close friends. Android 18 married Krillin and started a family, and Android 17 became a Park Ranger. The fraternal twins are now living peaceful lives while also maintaining their status as incredible martial artists.

6) Beerus

Since he is the God of Destruction of Universe 7, Beerus' power is overwhelming. There is nobody, besides Whis in Universe 7, who is capable of defeating him in combat. This fact scared everyone when Beerus was first introduced. He wanted to find the Super Saiyan God, but when he could not, he decided to destroy Earth. However, Vegeta was able to deter this decision long enough for Goku to transform into SSG.

Beerus has become a close friend and training partner with Goku and Vegeta due to Earth's food. The flavorful dishes he eats while on Earth are superior to the bland food he eats on his planet. Ever since the start of their friendship, everyone has been more casual with the God of Destruction. He has even appeared in various comedic scenes with Goku and others.

7) Hit

Hit is, as the name suggests, a hitman from Universe 6. He is well-known throughout the universe as his skills as an assassin are completely unmatched. Hit was also the main antagonist during the Universe 6 Saga.

He was hired by Goku as a training exercise. Goku wanted to have Hit try his hardest to kill him and Goku would fight back. After everyone realized this was what was happening, Hit's desire to take out the Saiyan ceased. The two even made a deal to train with each other from time to time.

