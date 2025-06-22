Tokyo Revengers season 4 confirms 2026 premiere and new cast with first trailer

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official website and X account for Tokyo Revengers season 4 unveiled the first promotional video, confirming the show's 2026 premiere. The short video also revealed a new cast member for the Three Deity Arc's anime adaptation.
Produced by LIDENFILMS, Tokyo Revengers season 4 (The Battle of Three Deities) is a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from October 2023 to December 2023. The series is based on Ken Warui's action shonen manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized the series from March 2017 to November 2022.
Tokyo Revengers season 4 trailer reveals Mikey's shocking decision, 2026 premiere, and Kawaragi Senju's voice
On June 22, 2025, the Ainimuka Kaikin 5th Anniversary & Formation Commemoration Event was held at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. During the event, the official staff revealed the first trailer and the 2026 release window for Tokyo Revengers season 4, The Battle of Three Deities. An exact release date will be announced later.
The Tokyo Revengers season 4 trailer begins with Sano Manjiro, aka Mikey, addressing Takemichi as his hero. Mikey summons the members of the Tokyo Manji Gang and recalls how they rose to the top. He remembers how they built an area. Precisely why he wants to end while they are still at the top.
Mikey then announces the disbandment of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Following this, the trailer transitions to Kawaragi Senju inviting Takemichi Hanagaki to Brahman. The trailer concludes with confirmation that the series will air in 2026. According to the PV, Mariya Ise has joined the voice cast as Kawaragi Senju. The official staff also shared Senju's character visual.
Cast and staff for Tokyo Revengers season 4
The main cast members from the previous installments will reprise their roles in the upcoming season, with Yuuki Shin starring as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), Masaya Fukunishi as Ken Ryuguji (Draken), Ryota Osaka as Naoto Tachibana, and others.
Maki Kodaira replaces Koichi Hatsumi as the director at LINDENFILMS, with Yasuyuki Muto in charge of the series composition. Koichi Hatsumi cooperates with Yasuyuki-san on the scripts. Kenichi Onuki, Airi Tsuyuki, Kanae Takakura, and Keiko Ota are the character designers, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi handles the music composition.
What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 4?
Considering the previous installment covered the manga up to chapter 185 (Tenjiku Arc), the fourth season will pick up the adaptation from chapter 186.
As such, the next installment will cover the Bonten Arc and the Three Deities Arc. In other words, the fourth installment will enter the final saga of the series.
Also read:
- Vinland Saga manga to end with chapter 220 after 20 years
- Ron Kamonohashi manga to end with chapter 170
- From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman season 2 confirms 2026 release