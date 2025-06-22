Ron Kamonohashi manga to end with chapter 170

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, Shueisha announced the end of the Ron Kamonohashi manga series with the upcoming chapter 170 on July 6, 2025. The announcement was made on the Shonen Jump+ website, as the latest chapter 169 was released on June 21, 2025, on the website.
The popular detective series by Akira Amano has made a successful run since the first chapter back in October 2020. After a five-year run, the series finally comes to an end, leaving several fans with a disheartening but satisfying closure.
Chapter 170 will conclude Akira Amano's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga series
As mentioned earlier, the popular detective series by Akira Amano, known for his other works like Reborn! and ēlDLIVE, the Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga series comes to an end with its final chapter 170 on July 6, 2025. The official announcement was made on the Shonen Jump+ website, where the manga has been digitally distributed ever since its debut back in 2020.
The MANGA PLUS app by Shueisha, where the English version of the manga has been digitally distributed, describes the story as:
"This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of "Reborn!" and "Ēldlive"!"
Akira Amano launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. The latest 17th volume of the manga series was released by Shueisha on June 4, 2025, with the latest chapter 169 titled The Case of the Time Island Serial Murders Pt. 18, being released on June 21, 2025.
Also read: Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime? Streaming details explored
Additionally, the series has gotten an anime adaptation under the production studio Diomedea, with the first season premiering back in October 2, 2023, under the title, Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions. The second season came out on October 7, 2024, with both seasons being streamed globally by Crunchyroll. The manga also received a stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November.
The full manga series is available on the Shonen Jump+ website and the MANGA PLUS app by Shueisha to read. While the Shonen Jump+ website exclusively launched the series in Japanese, the MANGA PLUS app offers an English version of the series.
How do you feel about the ending of the manga series? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.
Also read:
- From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman season 2 confirms 2026 release
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime confirms theme song artists, and more cast
- Tougen Anki anime unveils new trailer, additional cast, key visual, and more ahead of July 2025 premiere
- Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime reveals October 2025 premiere