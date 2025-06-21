Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime confirms theme song artists, and more cast

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, the official website for the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime confirmed the theme song artist and more cast members for the upcoming series. The anime is set to premiere on July 10, 2025, on Japanese networks and Crunchyroll.

The series' website has revealed a new PV trailer along with the opening theme and artist for the anime. Furthermore, two new cast members have been announced, in addtition to other staff information.

New PV and more information revealed for the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime's official website unveiled more cast and staff information on June 21, 2025, alongside a new PV. The series is scheduled to air on Thursday, July 10, 2025, on Japanese networks and globally on Crunchyroll, as per their summer 2025 anime lineup.

Japanese TV networks such as Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS 11, and Tokyo MX will all release the anime series on July 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST and start streaming simultaneously on the MBS channel. Following shortly, it will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English dubs.

As per the PV and information release, the Japanese musical group MAISONdes will be performing the opening theme song for Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze, "Kimi ni Fusawashii Kiseki" (A Miracle Fitting for You). The new cast reveal includes Masaya Matsukaza playing the role of the Mikadono sisters' father, and Ai Kayano portraying Subaru Ayase, Yū's mother.

Additionally, Minami Hinata will lend her voice to Yū Ayase, the protagonist, and Yurina Amami will voice Kazuki Mikadono, the oldest Mikadono sister. The voice artists include Aoi Koga as Niko Mikadono, the second daughter of the family, and Yoshino Aoyama as Miwa Mikadono, the youngest daughter.

Furthermore, animation studio P.A. Works has hired Tadahito Matsubayashi as the director of Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime. Meanwhile, Yūsuke Inoue is responsible for the character designs. Takayo Ikami is in charge of the series scripts, Masaru Yokoyama is behind the music composition, and Jin Aketagawa serves as the sound director.

Are you excited for the upcoming summer 2025- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime? Let us know by sounding off in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

