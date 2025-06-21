Teogonia episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 12, the season's finale titled Protector of Kanae, is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX, as per the official website. The series will also be released on other networks like Sun TV and BS11. The popular Japanese network ABEMA will stream it online in Japan exclusively, while Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally.

Episode 11 primarily centered around Kai facing Diabo with the introduction of several new key characters like Shendor, Zayena, and Deuswulf. It also started with an explanation of the origin of Diabo from Abidor.

Teogonia episode 12 (finale): Release date and time

Still from episode 11 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

The season one finale for the anime, Teogonia episode 12, will be released on June 28, 2025, at 1 am Japanese Standard Time. But due to the differences in time zones, some regions will get the episode on June 27 based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Japanese Standard Time 1:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025 British Summer Time 5:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday, June 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Where to watch Teogonia episode 12?

Japanese fans will be able to watch the Teogonia series on TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, locally. Fans interested in streaming the series will be able to watch the complete series on the renowned Japanese streaming website ABEMA, exclusively in Japan.

As per their spring 2025 anime schedule and full lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally on the aforementioned dates and times. While everything should run parallel with the information in this article, delays are not out of the question in case of any production-side release changes.

Teogonia episode 11: Diabo brief recap

Episode 11 started as a continuation of the previous episode with Kai and the Macaques meeting Abridor. As Abidor explained, the Macaques King lost his mind and indulged in other pleasures. He started ignoring the welfare of the Macaques, which made them fall into despair and darkness. One of the king's children headed north in search of a new land, named Shendor.

Due to his cruelty, the people started to curse Shendor's god. After being consumed by the curse, Shendor returned and devoured the formed king and became Diabo. After the Macaques pleaded with Kai, the latter agreed to kill Diabo and help their tribe. As Kai followed Torud and the others to reach Diabo's residence, they were stopped by some Macaques.

However, Kai soon learned that the group was called Gahama, which was following someone named Lady Zayena. As the Gahama tried to stop Kai, he pushed them aside and rushed to defeat Diabo. As Kai was about to push, Zayena appeared and called out Diabo. Zayena then summoned a Deuswulf, a powerful god that protects the northern land, to assist her.

Still from the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Though Deuswulf tried to burn Diabo with its fire attack, it did not make any difference, and Diabo easily extinguished the fire. When Deuswulf attacked Diabo, the former was immediately defeated by Diabo's poisonous body. Kai then uses his new powers to revive Deuswulf. As Kai was deliberating on how to defeat Diabo, the Valley God told him to strike its Godstone.

As Deuswulf attacked Diabo again, it started to emit a dark energy that, in turn, turned the sky black. Diabo then started to transform into a monstrosity and tried to suck everyone in. As it was about to attack Zayena, Kai saved her but lost his sword in the process. The episode then ended with Kai getting eaten by Diabo.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 12? (Speculative)

Teogonia episode 12 will unravel the battle between Kai and Diabo (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 12 should follow the narrative and show Kai getting freed from within Diabo. It will also end with Diabo's defeat at the hands of Kai. As the last episode of the season, it should likely wrap up the story so far, while leaving potential cliffhangers for an upcoming season 2 in the future.

