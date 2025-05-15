10 anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus

Netflix's original fantasy action animated series, Blood of Zeus, formerly known as Gods & Heroes, has become one of the most anticipated and popular series among fans. Its third and final season was recently released, marking the end of a series based on the genre of mythology and adventure.

While the series ended, there are several other mythological anime that fans can enjoy, created on a similar theme. Alongside breathtaking visuals to an impactful storyline, here are some anime to watch if you love Netflix's Blood of Zeus, created by the Powerhouse Animation Studio.

Teogonia, DanMachi, and 8 other anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus

1) Record of Ragnarok (Studio Graphinica)

Record of Ragnarok is an anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Graphinica)

Based on world mythology, featuring several gods and goddesses, Record of Ragnarok is one of the more popular anime series out there to watch if you love Blood of Zeus. The Gahaphinica anime series is two seasons deep with a third season yet to be announced at the time this article was written.

When the gods decided to bring destruction on mankind, one Valkyrie intercepted and challenged to gods to decide based on the final battle of Ragnarok. It's a 13-vs-13 war between the gods and humanity's strongest fighters to decide the fate of humanity.

2) Campione! (Studio Diomedea)

Campione! is one of the anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Diomedea)

Another mythological anime, Campione!, was released in 2012 with a single season. The Studio Diomedea anime was a popular hit at the time of its release and gained a fandom instantly upon its pilot episode.

The story follows the protagonist, Godou Kusanagi, who is tasked with returning a stone tablet by his grandfather to a friend in Sardania. After his encounter and killing the god of war Verethragna, Gogou becomes a Campione, or god slayer. His goal is to fight heretic gods who stated changing things for their own desires.

3) Noragami (Studio Bones)

Noragami is one of the anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Bones)

Following the genre of mythology and supernatural, another anime series similar to Blood of Zeus, Noragami by Studio Bones, is one of the popular anime series that started in 2014 and ended in 2016. The series features two seasons and two OVAs.

An anime filled with supernatural elements like phantoms and demonic beasts, the series is a mythological masterpiece. It also features several god-related aspects, including the god Yato, who meets Hiyori Iki, and their adventure begins.

4) Teogonia (Asahi Production)

Teogonia is one of the anime series to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Asahi Production)

The ongoing spring 2025 anime series Teogonia by Asahi Production features several mythological and supernatural elements throughout the series, with a unique twist on the genre of Isekai, making it one of the best anime series to watch if you love the Netflix series.

The series follows the story of Kai, a normal Lag village soldier whose life takes a turn after being introduced to the Valley God's grace. His adventures begin as he progresses through the Isekai world as a Guardian Bearer, someone resembling a god.

5) Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?- DanMachi (J.C. Staff)

DanMachi is one of the anime series to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via J.C. Staff)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, also known as DanMachi by J.C. Staff, was first released in April 2015. Ever since then, the anime series has become one of the popular series out there, frequently talked about by fans even after its end in March 2025.

The story is about the protagonist Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old rookie adventurer who vows to become stronger than Ais Wallenstein, after she saved Bell from a monster. During his adventures, Bell comes across several other characters and deities in a unique supernatural world setting.

6) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (A-1 Pictures)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is one of the anime series to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The 2012-2014 two-season A-1 Pictures' anime series Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is another supernatural and adventure anime that will definitely keep the viewers who love the Blood of Zeus series intrigued with its extensive storyline, largely based on One Thousand and One Nights (Arabian Nights).

The fantasy anime features several elements of mythology and supernatural origins, based on the original story it was inspired by. From iconic fairy tale characters like Alibaba and Sindbad, the series has it all.

7) Dororo (Mappa)

Dororo is one of the anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Mappa)

The winter 2019 anime series by Mappa, Dororo, is an adventure anime based on the Sengoku period. While featuring several supernatural and mythological elements in the series, it also has several fantasy and adventure aspects that led to the success of the series on its release.

The series follows the story of a ronin named Hyakkimaru and a young orphaned thief named Dororo. From demons to goblins, the series has it all when it comes to mythological storytelling and elements.

8) InuYasha (Sunrise)

InuYasha is one of the anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Sunrise)

The classic 2000s anime series InuYasha by Studio Sunrise is one of the best anime series to watch if you love Netflix's Blood of Zeus. The series is a masterpiece with an extensive saga bridging over four seasons and one OVA, concluding in 2022.

From demons to other supernatural entities, the series has everything mythical and fantasy-like to keep the fans engaged on the screen, with several action and comedic sequences throughout the episodes.

9) Vinland Saga (Wit Studio/Mappa)

Vinland Saga is one of the anime to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via Wit Studio/Mappa)

With Wit Studio producing the first season and Mappa taking over the second, Vinland Saga is one of the anime series that features several mythological and supernatural elements along with some of the most intense fight and war scenes to be created in the anime universe.

The 2019-2023 anime series is based on Nordic mythology, featuring the concept of gods and kings in an extensive and meticulous European world setting. The series consists of two seasons with a huge lore that will definitely keep the fans intrigued.

10) The Saint Seiya series (TOEI Animation)

The Saint Seiya anime series is one of the best to watch if you love Blood of Zeus (Image via TOEI Animation)

The Saint Seiya series, produced by TOEI Animation, is one of the anime series that has gained the fans' attention ever since the release of its first season in 1986. The extensive classic series follows through with 8 seasons, the latest concluding in 2024.

An anime series about gods and zodiac signs, Saint Seiya is filled with intriguing fight sequences and an extensive visual display of supernatural powers. The series has several mythological and supernatural elements to keep the viewers entertained for the long run.

Final thoughts

With the conclusion of the popular Netflix series, the fans have been looking for other anime to watch that match the series' theme and quality of fight scenes, with several supernatural elements. This list provides viable options for the fans to watch as an alternative to the Blood of Zeus series, with few or many elements in common.

