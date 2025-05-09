Teogonia episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 6, titled Rigdaros, is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX. The anime episode will simultaneously be released on other Japanese TV networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will release the episode for global audiences shortly after.
Episode 5, titled The Priest and the Inspector, focused on Kai's visit to an Uzelle village, following his investigation of the Org movements alongside Jose and others. It also featured the Inspector visiting from the capital and staying in Lag Village.
Teogonia episode 6: Release date and time
Teogonia episode 6 will be released on Japanese television at 1 am JST on May 17, 2025. The aforementioned time will likely be the same for the worldwide release of the episode. However, different regions may be able to preview it on May 16, depending on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Teogonia episode 6?
Fans from Japan can watch the series on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS 11 on May 17, 2025, every Saturday at 1 am JST. One of the most renowned Japanese streaming platforms, Abema, is currently streaming the entire series online. As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the episode globally.
The series has yet to confirm dubs from languages other than Japanese and English. Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will be releasing the episodes shortly after their original airing in Japan to keep the viewing experience optimal for fans.
Teogonia episode 5: The Priest and the Inspector recap
Episode 5 started with the introduction of the two new characters to the series—the inspector from the capital, Gandal, and the priest from the monastery of Maas, Nada. While a brief exploration of Gandal's character was shown, Nada was the main focus throughout the episode. Upon their crossing paths, Nada showed that he was a Guardian Bearer despite not having any of God's protection.
Nada reveals that his purpose of visit was to investigate the Org attacks, to which Moloch agreed to assist. The next day, Nada, Kai, Jose, Manso, and a few others left the village to find the Orgs, stumbling upon corpses of some Maques and Orgs along the way. A while later, they reach a village that is later revealed to belong to the Uzelle race.
After some investigation, the troupe discovered that the village was attacked by the Orgs, and upon Nada charting their course, Kai realized the Orgs were heading to his valley. He swiftly excused himself and made his way towards the valley to intercept the Orgs and protect the Koror people. Meanwhile, the Orgs were also spotted near the valley, to which Porek decided to scout it out himself.
What to expect from Teogonia episode 6? (Speculative)
As shown at the end of episode 5, the upcoming Teogonia episode 6, titled Rigdaros, will likely feature the Orgs invading the valley and attacking the Koror people. Kai will likely arrive in time to fight off against them, alongside Porek and the others.
There is also a possibility that Jose, Nada, Manso, and the others, following the Org's trail, might also arrive and see Kai bearing his Divine Crest, revealing his secret. Episode 6 will most likely be filled with action sequences, alongside a more exploration of Gandal's character back in the village.
