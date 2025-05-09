Blood of Zeus season 3 ending explained: What happens to Heron?

Blood of Zeus season 3 brought the narrative of the animated fantasy action television series to a climactic end. Much like the show's previous seasons, this season was also focused on Heron, Zeus's demigod son, who desperately attempted to save the Earth and Olympus from evil external forces.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blood of Zeus season 3. Reader discretion is advised.

In Blood of Zeus season 3, this external force was primarily Cronos and his army of Titans. Cronos wanted to preserve his position and prevent the rise of the Olympians, which would directly hinder their existence. In an attempt to do so, he sought allies and attacked people whose destruction could aid him in his agenda.

However, in the final episode of Blood of Zeus season 3, his desperate attempts to defeat the Olympians failed, as he was killed in the war between the Titans and the Olympians. However, his was not the only significant death to have occurred in the episode.

Ad

Trending

Heron, too, lost his life while fighting Typhon. In a final act of self-sacrifice, Heron exercised his powers to their truest potential and destroyed Typhon. However, the strength was too much for him to handle and resulted in his demise as well.

Heron sacrificed his life in Blood of Zeus season 3

Heron destroyed Typhon in season 3 of Blood of Zeus (Image via Instagram/@bloodofzeus)

In the concluding episode of Blood of Zeus season 3, Heron and Seraphim fought against Cronos and Typhon in a final bid to decide who would assume control of the world. When the fight started, owing to Cronos and Typhon's titan powers, they overpowered Heron and Seraphim. However, soon the latter two were able to hold their ground against the former two by tapping into their individual powers.

Ad

While Heron manifested the powers bestowed on him owing to being Zeus' child, Seraphim also made use of his Biden and the Adamantium Sword. The two demigods were equally capable while fighting the Titans. However, the result of the war tipped in Heron and Seraphim's favor when the former made full use of his power and destroyed Typhon.

However, as previously mentioned, the act also resulted in Heron's death. Following this, Seraphim continued fighting against Cronos, resulting in the fight favoring Seraphim.

Ad

Also read: Blood of Zeus season 3: Full list of voice cast and characters explored.

Persephone is killed in Blood of Zeus season 3

Hades worked on Persephone's orders in season 3 of Blood of Zeus (Image via Instagram/@bloodofzeus)

Before Typhon and Cronos fought Heron and Seraphim in the final war, a significant portion of season 3 of Blood of Zeus was devoted to Typhon trying to reunite with Cronos, the leader of the Titans. He was trapped in Tartarus, and to meet him, Typhon needed to travel to the Underworld.

Ad

Therefore, when he learnt that Hades and Persephone were heading back to the Underworld, he followed them. Unfortunately, Persephone was unable to go through the entrance because she could not enter the Underworld during spring. This resulted in her deciding to stay back while Hades gathered their kids and carried them to safety.

Although Hades was not willing to leave Persephone there, he eventually gave in and worked on her orders. While Hades tried to gather their children, Persephone fought Typhon. The fight eventually ended with Persephone meeting her demise.

Ad

Also read: "But hey that's how Netflix is": Fans fume as Blood of Zeus season 3 feels rushed and half-baked.

Seraphim visits Heron and Electra in the Elysian Fields at the end of Blood of Zeus season 3

Seraphim visits Heron and Electra in season 3 of Blood of Zeus (Image via Instagram/@bloodofzeus)

After the Olympians earned their victory over the Titans in Blood of Zeus season 3, Heron visited the Elysian Fields, following his death, where he is reunited with his mother Electra. The two share a bonding moment as they finally reconcile after an extended period of time.

Ad

This moment is followed by Seraphim also stepping into the Elysian Fields and reconciling with Heron and Electra. Although several audience members have deciphered this scene in the last episode of season 3 of Blood of Zeus as alluding to Seraphim's death, that isn't the case. He was simply visiting, as a reward from the gods for his service during the war against the Titans.

Also read: 10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix in May 2025.

Ad

All episodes of season 3 of Blood of Zeus are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More