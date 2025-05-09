"But hey that's how Netflix is": Fans fume as Blood of Zeus season 3 feels rushed and half-baked 

Blood of Zeus season 3 has been released, bringing the final part of the series for the viewers. With the wrath of goddess Gaia unleashing the dangerous villain of the season, Typhon, the new release also takes forward the fights and mysteries that were shown in season 2.

Ad

Blood of Zeus season 3 was released on May 8, 2025. Marking the finale of the story, the eight-episode season introduced several new characters and greater challenges for the protagonist Heron, and other gods and mortals.

Fans have been expressing their views on Blood of Zeus season 3. Some have pointed out how the series felt too rushed, with the story coming to an end without delving into details.

Fans also stated that more seasons of the show, as it was initially planned by the creators, would have done more justice to the story. They are also hinting at Netflix being an alleged reason for the abrupt end of the series with Blood of Zeus season 3.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With Heron's death and introduction to Typhon at the end of Blood of Zeus season 2, expectations among the fans were high about how the entire Greek mythology-based story would come to an end. However, they have been taking to social media platforms to express their displeasure at seeing the shortened and rushed treatment of Blood of Zeus season 3.

Initially, the makers of the series had allegedly planned to have around five seasons of the show, bringing more in-depth explorations of the characters and their subplots. Fans commented that such a plan would have worked better, elaborating on Netflix's general series structures and other reasons as potential hurdles for the creators of Blood of Zeus season 3.

Ad

A user on Reddit stated:

"I think they should had went with the OG plan, have a five seasons show it seemed rushed (but hey that's how netflix is, they give a show two or three seasons with eight episodes and then cancel it)."

Other users on Reddit also expressed their displeasure with the series, feeling that the plot developments felt flawed and contrived.

Ad

Another fan on the platform expressed their wish to have more seasons of the show and said:

"I couldn’t agree more! There’s so much more story to tell and the writers have expressed that they didn’t want it to be cut short; I’m assuming that’s why the last episode may have been a bit hurried. if we watch it enough, hopefully a fourth season will happen! 🤞"

Ad

"Def felt like an extra season would have helped flesh out the story," another fan said.

A Reddit user also addressed some gaps in Blood of Zeus season 3 and mentioned:

"Yeah definitely seemed super rushed ! The first 3 episodes and episode 6 were awesome. But then in their attempt to close the story, which ought to have been 5 seasons, in a few episodes produced serious plot holes and gaps."

Ad

Taking the epic battles and challenges from Blood of Zeus season 2 forward, the final season incorporated elaborate storytelling and special effects to bring a conclusion to the saga. Fans have also shared appreciation posts and comments, touching on varied nuances and details that they enjoyed throughout the series.

Several fans also applauded the efforts of the creators, mentioning their favourite parts from Blood of Zeus season 3.

"While I do feel this was rushed, I was overall enjoyed this season and I will miss this show.", a user stated on Reddit.

Ad

"Haven’t seen all of s3 yet I really really liked this series, has gone under the radar for sure for lots of people. I wonder what the creator will do next," another user said.

Another user gave a detailed description of their favorite parts from Blood of Zeus season 3 and said:

"Overall, I feel like the creators really poured their heart and soul into this, and it shows imo!"

Ad

Exploring what happened before Blood of Zeus season 3

A scene from Blood of Zeus season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The series, Blood of Zeus, began in the year 2020, and it has recently ended with its final season. It entails the journey of a commoner, Heron, who is a demigod as his father is Zeus, the King of the gods of Olympus. As he explores his identity, the mighty character is also tasked to lead the war between gods and demons.

Ad

In Blood of Zeus season 1, Heron is introduced to the world of gods and demons, and the need for his action in the impending challenges lying before him.

The main antagonist of the season, Seraphim, gives a fierce fight to Heron and the other gods as the leader of the demons. While he succumbs to death by the end, the new evil character of the forthcoming story, Hades, the King of the Underworld, is introduced to the viewers.

Ad

Blood of Zeus season 2 takes varied subplots from season 1 forward, putting forth Hades as the new terror creator in the series. While Hera repents her evil actions after Zeus' death in season 1, Seraphim showcases a forgiving persona in the Underworld after his defeat. Blinded by personal gains, Hades wreaks havoc in his attempts to gain power, killing Heron towards the end of the season.

Blood of Zeus season 2 finale also established the major premise for season 3. Typhon, the central antagonist of the season, is unleashed by Gaia when she finds utter chaos everywhere. Blood of Zeus season 3 follows the attempts of Seraphim, and other characters in fighting the creature and restoring peace.

Ad

Watch all seasons of Blood of Zeus on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More