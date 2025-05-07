What time will Blood of Zeus season 3 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Blood of Zeus season 3 is one of the most anticipated animated series releases of 2025. The show, based on Greek mythology, will drop its third and final season on Netflix on May 8, 2025. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the conclusion of the action-packed saga, which has seen gods and mortals collide in an epic battle for survival.

Netflix will broadcast the season worldwide. Just sign into your Netflix account and look for Blood of Zeus season 3 to view. Like the first two seasons, the new season will have eight episodes.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Blood of Zeus season 3 release time for all regions

Blood of Zeus season 3 is set to release on May 8, 2025. Below are the release times for various regions across the globe:

Time Zone Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time - PT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:00 AM (Midnight) USA (Eastern Time - ET) Thursday, May 8, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, May 8, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 PM

The release times are set according to the respective time zones across the world. Be sure to check the table above for the precise release time in your area and enjoy the final season of this action-packed series.

Plot of Blood of Zeus season 3

Season 3 brings back Heron, Seraphim, and the gods of Olympus as they face their most powerful adversaries yet. After Heron's sad passing, the Titans under Typhon's leadership are brought back to life, wreaking havoc on the planet.

The Olympians have to band together to beat the Titans since Zeus is in the Underworld and the destiny of the gods hangs in the balance. The season guarantees a strong climax that will decide the destiny of both the mortal and divine spheres, as well as emotional conflicts and spectacular fights.

The resurrected Titans are on the verge of reclaiming their power, and it's up to Heron and Seraphim to stop them. The brothers have to set aside their own issues and create a new coalition to save the world as they cooperate to carry out the prophecy. This last season will see the last battle between the gods and Titans, therefore ending Blood of Zeus in an unforgettable way.

Production, direction, and cast

Charley and Vlas Parlapanides developed the show and served as executive producers and authors. Powerhouse Animation Studios, which also worked on Seis Manos and Castlevania, created the animation.

With some fresh faces joining the cast, the voice cast for Blood of Zeus season 3 features many returning performers. Especially, Alfred Molina plays Cronus, the father of Zeus, who is important for the season.

The show also boasts a skilled cast of voice actors led by Jason O'Mara as Zeus, Elias Toufexis as Seraphim, and Derek Phillips as Heron. The dynamic performances of the cast bring the characters to life and help elevate the series' already remarkable storytelling and visuals.

Watch Blood of Zeus season 3 exclusively on Netflix.

