Blood of Zeus season 3 soundtrack: A list of every song in the Netflix series

Blood of Zeus season 3, the final season of Netflix's animated series, is now available for streaming. Premiered on May 8, 2025, the series concludes Heron’s journey as a demigod caught between divine conflicts. Fans of the show can watch all episodes exclusively on Netflix, where they can experience the culmination of this epic saga.

The soundtrack is composed by Paul Edward-Francis. Known for his work on shows such as Howl and Henry Danger: The Movie, Edward-Francis has crafted a score that blends the grandeur of Greek mythology with modern cinematic techniques.

The album features 19 tracks that cover various themes and emotions, including dramatic confrontations, loss, and triumph. These pieces were carefully designed to match the intensity of the battles and divine conflicts. The soundtrack will be available digitally on May 8, 2025, for streaming on Amazon and other major music services.

All songs from Blood of Zeus season 3

Here is the complete tracklist for the soundtrack of Blood of Zeus season 3:

The Blood of Zeus (2:17)

Hades and Persephone’s Theme (2:41)

A Breath Before Dying (1:41)

The Story of a Priestess (2:54)

Journey with Cronus (3:13)

Hellebore (4:00)

Zeus and Hera (2:27)

Gorgon (3:04)

The Abyss (1:26)

Hades Despair (2:05)

Destroying Temples (2:35)

Last Words (Zeus Funeral) (3:50)

This Is Not Goodbye (1:45)

Cronus the Cruel (4:21)

Typhon Attacks (1:26)

The Last Stand (2:23)

A Champion’s Challenge (3:21)

Heron the Brave (3:28)

A Proud Mother (2:05)

Production and direction

Powerhouse Animation produced Blood of Zeus season 3. Throughout the creative direction of Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, the show's creators have been consistent, combining anime-style graphics with the rich history of Greek mythology.

The series benefits from a talented voice cast, with Derek Phillips reprising his role as Heron and Jessica Henwick as Alexia. New additions include Alfred Molina, who voices Cronus, adding further depth to the divine conflicts that unfold in this final season.

About the composer Paul Edward-Francis

Paul Edward-Francis is a composer who has worked on several projects, including Blood of Zeus, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Warhammer 40k.

He has worked with some of the world's best orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and has partnered with major studios, including Warner Bros., Marvel, and Netflix.

Paul's work has earned him a nomination for Best Music at the 48th Annie Awards, confirming his standing as a composer to follow.

More About Blood of Zeus season 3

A still from Blood of Zeus season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Blood of Zeus season 3 marks the end of Heron’s story. Following the shocking events of season 2, Heron is killed by Hades, leading to the resurrection of the Titans. This brings an even greater threat to Olympus, with the mighty Typhon among the resurrected beings.

Alliances are tried as the gods confront this existential danger and divine and mortal domains clash. Heron and Seraphim, his half-brother, have to rise to the prophecy and battle to save the planet from destruction.

Blood of Zeus is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More