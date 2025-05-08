Blood of Zeus season 3, the adult anime series, is all set to release on May 8, 2025. Returning for the final part of the series, this season will bring battles and challenges like never before. Taking inspiration from Greek mythology, the series follows the story of demigod Heron, son of the Greek god Zeus, as he faces personal fights and takes up the task of saving the mortal and celestial worlds.

Season 2 ended with heightened tensions between the gods and the rise of demons' terrors. Each one fends for themselves, creating complications among the gods, too.

As Hades stabbed Heron for personal benefits, Gaia, the primeval goddess, lost her calm and wished for a renewed order. In her wrath, she called Typhon, an elemental being, to create havoc.

With Typhon as the ultimate villain of the show and the fate of Heron remaining unknown, Blood of Zeus season 3 is anticipated to touch on all the unanswered aspects and bring a conclusion to the saga.

Season 3 features some voice actors who have been a part of other seasons too, such as Derek Philips, Elias Toufexis. Jason O'Mara, Claudia Christian, and more.

Adding to the excitement, some new voice actors are also set to join this season.

Characters in Blood of Zeus season 3

Derek Philip as Heron, the demigod

Heron in Blood of Zeus (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Protagonist Heron returns for the final part of the series. Facing discrimination for being an illegitimate child, Heron's life takes a turn in the series when he discovers his father is Zeus, the King of the gods of Olympus.

His valour and strength are put to the test when he takes charge of saving Earth and Olympus in the series.

At the end of season 2, he meets a tragic end, getting stabbed by Hades. Now in the Underworld after his death, it is awaited to see how he emerges to fight greater battles coming in season 3.

American actor Derek Philips, the voice behind Heron, will make a final return for Bloof of Zeus season 3.

The actor has also lent his voice before for some of the popular video games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Concord, Haunt Society's Nightmare Fuel, etc.

Some of his popular acting works include Friday Night Lights (2006-2011), 42 (2013), and Them (2021) etc.

Jason O'Mara as Zeus, the King of the gods

Zeus, the King of the gods in Blood of Zeus (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Greek god Zeus, King of the gods of Olympus, plays a vital part in the entire series. It is his role as the father of Heron that brings him central focus.

However, the grayness in his character is explored through his troubled relationship with his wife, Hera, and several illegitimate children he bears.

At the end of season 2, he dies in an attempt to protect Hera from the giants. How his character pans out in Blood of Zeus season 3 will be explored in the new release.

Actor Jason O'Mara will be voicing the character of Zeus again this season. From series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2016-2017) to video games like Batman: Hush, Jason's performance in the field of acting and voice acting has been notable.

Claudia Christian as Hera, the Queen of the gods

Hera, the Queen of the gods in Blood of Zeus (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Hera, the Queen of the gods of Olympus, is shown in the series as enraged with infidelity and betrayal at the hands of Zeus.

While her rage makes her one of the prime antagonists in the first season, she portrays a more calmer persona by the end of season 2.

She remains shocked as Heron, the sole reason why she waged the war, doesn't kill her and agrees with her plea to the gods for a peaceful resolution.

However, horrors unfold in front of her eyes as she witnesses Heron's death and the emergence of Typhon, the creature whom she and her siblings had a very tough time with in the past.

Viewers await to explore what happens to her character in Blood of Zeus season 3.

Actress Claudia Christian is the voice behind Hera. She is known for her works such as Babylon 5 (1994-1997), Starhyke (2004), 911 (2018-present), etc.

Her voice acting projects include an array of video games such as Shrek 2, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and more.

Fred Tatasciore as Hades, the King of the Underworld

Hades in Blood of Zeus season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Hades is one of the main antagonists of the series. His evil intentions are introduced by the end of season 1. As the brother of Zeus, who was sent to the Underworld, he desired to wield great power. He shares a strong bond with his wife, Persephone, and values his family.

Hades is seen convincing and collaborating with Seraphim for violent deeds that would cause chaos and raise hurdles for the likes of Heron and Zeus.

When Heron gains possession of the powerful Eleusinian Stone to restore order by the end of season 2, Hades is the one who takes a jab at his heart and kills him.

Hades' actions and plans as Typhon enters in Bloof of Zeus season 3 are yet to be witnessed.

Voice actor Fred Tatasciore is the voice behind Hades in the series. From animated releases like Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) and Family Guy (1999-2025) to video games such as Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, the actor has brought several iconic characters to life with his voice.

Elias Toufexis as Seraphim, the leader of the demons

Seraphim in Blood of Zeus season 2

Seraphim acts as the central villain in the first season of the series. He was the half-brother of Heron (sharing the same mother).

Having experienced diverse adversaries in his life, Seraphim gets separated from his family and leads a miserable life.

He turns vengeful due to all of this, taking refuge on the evil's side and becoming the leader of the demons. He dies at the hands of Heron at the end of season 1, with his spirit reaching the Underworld.

While season 2 shows Seraphim as a complex character, brought back to life by Hades.

On one hand, he attempts to take revenge for his deceased lover, Gorgo, he also shows some signs of change through a calmer and forgiving personality.

Elias Toufexis will be the voice of Seraphim again in Blood of Zeus season 3. His previous voice acting projects include a range of video games and TV series, such as Fortnite: Chapter 6, Delta Force, The Loud House, Ishura, and more.

Alfred Molina joins as Cronus in Blood of Zeus season 3

Alfred Molina at the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards (Image via Getty)

One of the significant new entries in the voice cast of Blood of Zeus season 3 is Alfred Molina. He will be the voice behind Cronus, the King of the Titans.

Popular for his role as Dr. Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the actor has acted and voiced in several popular projects before.

His presence in the season is expected to add more uniqueness to the plot as it reaches the finale.

Other vital characters in Blood of Zeus season 3

Blood of Zeus season 3 will feature an array of characters whose presence will add more depth to the storyline. Typhon, the ultimate villain of Blood of Zeus season 3, will be the central part of the plot.

Following is the list of other characters featured in the series:

Jessica Henwick as Alexia

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Kofi

Matt Lowe as Ares

Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios

Jean Gilpin as Gaia

Lara Pulver as Persephone

The list of voice cast for Blood of Zeus season 3 raises anticipation for the final part of the series.

Watch Blood of Zeus season 3 on Netflix.

