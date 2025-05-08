Who is the old man in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld? Explained

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premiered on May 4, 2025, on Disney+ as part of Lucasfilm’s expanding animated anthology lineup. Created by Dave Filoni, the six-episode series explores the lives and moral dilemmas of characters operating within the galaxy’s criminal networks. The show features the voices of Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress and Corey Burton as Cad Bane, and follows a narrative similar to its predecessors Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire.

In the third episode of the series titled One Warrior to Another, a character simply credited as "Grandfather" appears. Portrayed by Tony Amendola, this elderly man lives on a desert planet with his granddaughter. He is approached by Asajj Ventress and a young Jedi Padawan named Lyco Strata. While his role may seem brief, he becomes central to the episode’s events.

So, who is the old man in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld? While not named, his background and interaction with the other characters give insight into his former affiliations and his current relevance to the story.

What do we know about the unidentified old man?

The old man and his granddaughter in their remote homestead, as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode One Warrior to Another. (Image via Disney+)

The old man appears in the episode One Warrior to Another. He is a human male who previously served as a decorated officer in the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars. After the war, he withdrew from the broader conflict and settled on a desert planet with his granddaughter, away from the reach of the Galactic Empire.

He lives on a remote farm where they rely on a scarce spring for water. The old man was wounded during a previous water run following a dispute with local raiders. When Asajj Ventress and Jedi Padawan Lyco Strata arrive at his homestead seeking guidance to Cipher Canyon and the Hidden Path, they are met with initial hostility. The old man recognizes Ventress from her time under Count Dooku and refers to her as "Lady Ventress."

Despite his skepticism, he offers to let his granddaughter guide the pair to the spring, where she can also collect water. The group is attacked by raiders, but Strata negotiates a ceasefire using Jedi diplomacy. When the raiders later return with Strata and the others to the homestead, the old man is hesitant and prepares to use his weapon.

Ventress convinces him to disarm and consider peaceful cooperation. After brief hesitation and encouragement from his granddaughter, he agrees to resolve the water dispute and hands over his blaster, indicating a willingness to change.

All we know about Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

A closer look at the unnamed former Separatist from Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, reflecting on his past and present choices. (Image via Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is the third installment in the animated Tales anthology series. It features six episodes that chronicle the separate but thematically connected journeys of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. The series focuses on their actions and evolution within the galaxy’s criminal landscape, shedding light on figures often considered outlaws. Each storyline explores different aspects of morality, survival, and personal transformation.

The narrative begins with Ventress' resurrection on Dathomir following the events of Dark Disciple. Brought back to life by Mother Talzin’s intervention, Ventress chooses to live again but at a personal cost. She eventually forms an uneasy alliance with a young Force-sensitive teenager named Lyco Strata. Together, they search for The Hidden Path, a secret network founded by Quinlan Vos to aid Force-sensitive individuals.

Throughout their journey, Ventress and Lyco encounter old allies and new threats, including an Imperial Inquisitor and bounty hunter Latts Razzi. After a betrayal and confrontation during a heist mission, Lyco begins to trust Ventress, leading them to further clues about The Path. Their quest takes them through hostile terrain, culminating in a fragile truce between settlers and raiders.

The final three episodes shift focus to Cad Bane’s origin. They explore the life of Colby, a street youth who joins a criminal group led by Lazlo. Colby’s choices and betrayals transform him into Cad Bane, illustrating the emotional cost of becoming a feared bounty hunter.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld was previewed at Star Wars Celebration Japan on April 18, 2025, and had an early release on Fortnite’s Watch Party Island on May 2. All episodes were released on Disney+ on May 4. The show was developed by Dave Filoni and written by Matt Michnovetz, with performances from Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, and others.

The old man introduced in One Warrior to Another plays a key role in one of the series' more reflective episodes. His background as a former Separatist and his eventual collaboration with Ventress and Lyco give the story added depth. While unnamed, his character reflects the broader theme of reconciliation that runs through Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is currently available for streaming on Disney+ for viewers interested in exploring more character-driven stories from the galaxy’s underbelly.

