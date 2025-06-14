Teogonia episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 11, titled Diabo, is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and other similar networks, as per the official website. The episode will also be available via television on Sun TV and BS11, while Abema will stream it in Japan, and Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally shortly after.

Episode 10 began with the unveiling of the sequence between Kai and the Macaque elder, Torud. After much reluctance, Kai agrees to help them out and end the conflict between the Macaque and the humans. This is also when he learns about the evil god, Diabo.

Teogonia episode 11: Release date and time

Episode 11 will provide more details about Diabo (Image via Asahi Production)

As mentioned previously, Teogonia episode 11, titled Diabo, will be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). While this date and time should correspond to all the regions, some regions might be able to watch the episode on June 20.

The schedule is based on their corresponding time zone differences:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Japanese Standard Time 1 am Saturday, June 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Friday, June 20, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9 am Friday, June 20, 2025 British Summer Time 5 pm Friday, June 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Friday, June 20, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Saturday, June 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday, June 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Where to watch Teogonia episode 11?

For fans from Japan, the country of origin for the series, the episodes are available on several TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. Furthermore, fans can also enjoy the series online on the popular streaming website Abema, exclusive to Japan.

As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule and anime lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the series globally. While the aforementioned dates and times mentioned throughout the article should be on point, they are still subject to change in case of any production-side delays.

Teogonia episode 10: The Great God Kanae brief recap

At the start of episode 10, as Porek came out to inform Kai about Elsa's status, he found the Macaques' elder kneeling in front of Kai. The elder explained that he needed Kai's help as their land and water, the Heju territory, had become corrupted by Diabo, a corrupted and evil god. As Kai heard the name, he's inner voices started instructing him to destroy Diabo.

While Kai was debating with Torud, the Macaque elder, one of the Macaques started threatening to attack the Lag village again if Kai refused. While Torud humbled the Macaque for acting out of line, Kai became enraged and went into the tent. Porek followed Kai and informed him that no matter how much he disliked it, he could not ignore their request, because of the Arbitration God's nature.

While Kai went out of the tent and expressed his frustration with the Valley God, he was interrupted by Aruwe. Kai then decided to go back to Lag village as he didn't want to be missing for long. After reaching the village, Kai lied to Manso and the others that Gandal had escaped with Elsa. Afterwards, he went to Vezin and informed him that the Macaques would attack again.

Still from episode 10 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

After a small confrontation with Olha, Kai went to Vezin and asked permission to investigate the Macaques. After some advice from Vezin, Kai left the Lag village, while Jose gifted him her knife. After returning to the valley, Kai agreed to help Torud in ridding Diabo, but in return forbade the Macaque from attacking the village in his absence.

Upon Porek's advice, Kai wore a Koror warrior outfit to prevent humans from being seen with the Macaques due to their history of bad blood. After saying goodbyes to Elsa and Aruwe, Kai, Porek, and some other Koror warriors followed the Macaque on a journey to Heju. After reaching the village and witnessing the destruction caused by Diabo, Kai met with Abridor, the chief of the Macaques.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 11? (Speculative)

Teogonia episode 11 will likely feature a fight between Kai and Diabo (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 11 will likely start with the revelation of Abridor's identity. Furthermore, Kai's first confrontation with Diabo is likely to happen, given what the title suggests. Nevertheless, a fight between Kai and Diabo would likely be the main focus of the episode.

