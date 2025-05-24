Teogonia episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 8, titled To Ispi Rio, is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX. While Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally, it will also be available on Japanese TV networks like Sun TV and BS 11, alongside Tokyo MX.
Episode 7, titled Truthseeker, featured Kai learning about the Macaques' attack on Lag village, as well as the reason behind Olha and Jose's ailment. As he traveled with Nada to cure their curses, the series delivered one of its biggest plot twists so far.
Teogonia episode 8: Release date and time
As mentioned earlier, Teogonia episode 8 will be available to watch at 1 am JST on May 31, 2025. While this time is only set for Japanese broadcast, the global release of the episode should follow at the same time. However, some regions will be able to watch the series on May 30 based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Teogonia episode 8?
Fans in Japan can watch Teogonia episode 8 on TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS 11, as mentioned earlier, every Saturday. The episode will also be streamed online exclusively in Japan via the renowned streaming platform Abema. All streams and TV releases should follow the fixed time of 1 am JST in Japan.
Crunchyroll, which has previously confirmed in their spring 2025 streaming schedule, will release the episodes for audiences all over the world. Any changes in timings mentioned in this article will be updated and may occur if anything changes from the production side of the anime series.
Teogonia episode 7: Truthseeker recap
Episode 7 started with Kai waking up from unconsciousness after defeating the Org Guardian Bearer in the previous episode. He and the others then parted ways as Porek and the other Koror people went back to the valley, and Kai made his way back to Uzelle village. There, he learned about Jose fainting after catching a fever from Manso.
As they made their way back to the Lag village, Kai discovered that the village had been attacked by a large group of Macaques while they were gone. Although Vezin scared them off, most of the village was destroyed. While Kai rushed to find out that Elsa was safe, Vezin showed that the same thing happened with Olha that happened with Jose, and was the Macaques' doing.
Venzin summoned Kai and sent him on a mission with Nada to undo Olha and Jose's curse. Before leaving, Kai met with Elsa and told her that once everything was over, he would take her somewhere special. Kai and Nada first went to the Elg village and freed Olha from his curse after defeating the Macaques guarding the stone.
Meanwhile, after discovering Kai's Divine Crest, Nada revealed his true identity and offered Kai to become the new god for the Unified Kingdom of Men. Nada also revealed that the Unified Kingdom had become weak and needed to change. He further revealed that there were more powerful beasts in the north, far stronger than the Orgs and the Macaques.
Suddenly, the Valley God spoke to Kai, asking him to kill Nada. Kai resisted the order, and both of them made their way to the Eda village to cure Jose's curse. After finishing the ritual in Eda village, Kai was approached by Nada for an answer. However, he warned that if Kai chose to join him, he would have to abandon the Koror people.
After Kai refused to do so, Nada gave up and exclaimed that he would find a way to explain it to the Mass. However, as they were about to return to the Lag village, Nada stabbed Kai in the back, leaving the episode at a massive cliffhanger.
What to expect from Teogonia episode 8? (speculative)
Teogonia episode 8 will pick up from where it left off, expanding on why Nada stabbed Kai. As Olha and Jose start to recover after their curse has been lifted, a second attack by the Macaque on Lag village is also likely to take place. Nevertheless, a fight between two Guardian Bearers is likely to take place—Kai and Nada.
