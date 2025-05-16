  • home icon
  Teogonia episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified May 16, 2025 19:30 GMT
Teogonia episode 7 release date and time, and more (Image via Asahi Production)
Teogonia episode 7, titled Truthseeker, is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX. Other Japanese TV networks like Sun TV and BS 11 will simultaneously release the episode across Japan. Crunchyroll will follow up shortly and stream the episode worldwide.

Episode 6, Rigados, featured Olha as he led a troupe of warriors to investigate the Macaques' camp. The episode also featured Kai tapping into his isekai knowledge and defeating one of his strongest enemies yet to feature in the anime.

Teogonia episode 7: Release date and time

Episode 7 will likely feature Kai's newfound powers after consuming the Godstone (Image via Asahi Production)
As mentioned, the Teogonia episode 7 will be released at 1 am JST on May 24, 2025, on Japanese television networks. The mentioned time should likely be the same for global releases, with some regions able to watch the episode on May 23, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time1 amMay 24Saturday
Eastern Standard Time12 pmMay 23Friday
Pacific Standard Time9 amMay 23Friday
British Summer Time5 pmMay 23Friday
Central European Summer Time6 pmMay 23Friday
Australian Central Time1:30 amMay 24 Saturday
Indian Standard Time9:30 pmMay 23 Friday
Philippine Standard Time12 amMay 24 Saturday
Where to watch Teogonia episode 7?

Fans of the series can watch Teogonia episode 7 on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS 11 exclusively in Japan on May 24, 2025, at 1 am JST- every Saturday. The streaming platform Abema has been streaming the episodes simultaneously at the aforementioned time since their release.

Furthermore, as mentioned in their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will globally distribute the episode shortly after. Any change or delay in the time of release may occur based on any changes made by the production house of the anime series.

Teogonia episode 6: Rigados recap

Episode 6 features an intense battle between the Org leader and Kai (Image via Asahi Production)
Episode 6 started with Olha leading a small troupe of warriors to investigate the Macaque camp. After finding it, while Olha wanted to pursue and take further actions, the others advised against it, and they made their way back to the Lag village. Meanwhile, Kai's absence made Jose restless in the Uzelle village, and she wanted to follow after him, but was stopped by Nada's words.

Kai, after following the Org's footprints, meets up with Porek, Kechak, and a few other Koror villagers, who were also investigating the Org's movements. While they were still debating on how to proceed with the Orgs, the Org leader spotted them hiding amongst the bushes.

The episode then cuts to Gandal, who was throwing tantrums about the food and insisted that Elsa pour him a drink. While Elsa was flustered about what to do, Adelia interrupts and pours Gandal his drink, further hinting toward's Elsa's crush, likely Kai. Meanwhile, Olha returns to the village looking for Vezin.

Still from Teogonia episode 6 (Image via Asahi Production)
The episode then turns to an epic fight between the Org leader, a Rigdados, as explained by Porek and Kai. The Org leader tremendously overpowered Kai, despite the latter's fire magic and physical strength.

Kai finally defeated him after tapping into his Isekai knowledge using his blade that separates atoms and molecules. Meanwhile, Nada was watching all of these using his magical powers. While Kai fades after consuming the Org leader's Godstone, Jose also fades in the village after being hurt in her leg.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 7? (Speculative)

Episode 7 will likely feature a Macaque invasion on the Lag village (Image via Asahi Production)
Teogonia episode 7 will likely feature Kai's newfound powers after he consumes the Org leader's Godstone. It should also follow up on Jose in the Uzelle village after she fainted. Furthermore, the episode will also likely feature the Macaques invading the Lag village as foreshadowed in episode 6 of the Teogonia anime series.

Also read:

Edited by Bharath S
