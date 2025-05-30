Teogonia episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 9, titled The Power of God, is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX. The episode will be further available on other Japanese television channels like Sun TV and BS 11, alongside Tokyo MX. Crunchyroll will broadcast the episode globally, following shortly.

The previous episode revealed Nada's true motives for stabbing Kai and followed up with the death of a character while fighting the Macaques, who attacked both Kai and Nada, as well as the Lag village. With Gandal escaping the village, he let the Macaques in, which will likely follow up in the upcoming episode.

Teogonia episode 9: Release date and time

Teogonia episode 9 will likely show what happened to Elsa after Gandal took her hostage (Image via Asahi Production)

As mentioned previously, Teogonia episode 9 will be available to watch at 1 am JST on June 7, 2025. However, some regions and countries outside of Japan will be able to watch the episode on June 6, based on their corresponding time zones in alignment with the official Japanese release:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day and Date Japanese Standard Time 1 am Saturday, June 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Friday, June 6, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9 am Friday, June 6, 2025 British Summer Time 5 pm Friday, June 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Friday, June 6, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Saturday, June 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday, June 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Where to watch Teogonia episode 9?

Japanese fans will be able to watch Teogonia episode 9 on TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS 11. Additionally, the popular Japanese anime streaming website, Abema, will stream the episode exclusively in Japan for the fans to enjoy.

Following shortly, as per their spring 2025 streaming line-up and schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episodes globally, following the above-mentioned time and date. The dates and times provided in this article should be accurate, but are subject to change based on the production line of things.

Teogonia episode 8: To Ispi Rio recap

Expand Tweet

As episode 8 kicked off, following up on the massive cliffhanger from the previous episode, Nada revealed that he stabbed Kai because he was being arrogant and dangerous with his refusal to abandon the Koror people. As Nada tried to grab Kai's Godstone, Kai kicked him away.

Meanwhile, under Vezin's leadership, the people of Lag village fortified the entrance and the village boundaries, preparing for another attack from the Macaques. As Kai and Nada were about to confront each other, the Macaques started attacking both them and the Lag Village.

Kai and Nada were attacked by the Macaques (Image via Asahi Production)

After a gruesome fight, Kai and Nada were able to defeat the three Macaques that attacked them, who were all Guardian Bearers. Meanwhile, during the fight, Kai saved Nada, despite him stabbing Kai earlier in the episode, which intrigued Nada. However, while Kai and Nada were hiding, it was revealed that the Macaques did not die and were actively looking for them.

As they were at a disadvantage, Kai and Nada decided to work together, defeating the Macaque and making it out alive. As per their plan, Kai distracted the Macaque and started fighting them, while Nada used his sensory powers to predict their movement and tell Kai where the attacks were coming from.

Nada's death in episode 8 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

While using this tactic, they were able to defeat the Macaques, but Nada was stabbed by one of them. Despite Kai using his healing powers on him, Nada did not survive, and eventually died. Meanwhile, in the village, both Olha and Jose were up after their curses had been lifted. As the villagers were fighting, Gandal was seen trying to escape back to the capital.

As the villagers tried to stop him from opening the gates, he stabbed one of them and took Elsa hostage. As his carriage arrived, Gandal opened the gate and fled with Elsa, while the Macaques started making their way into the village, ending the episode at yet another cliffhanger.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 9? (Speculative)

Teogonia episode 9 will mainly feature the fight between the Macaques and the villagers (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 9 is expected to pick up where the previous episode ended and feature the fight between the villagers and the Macaques. It is also likely to follow up on what happened to Elsa after Gandal took her with him. Nevertheless, Kai will likely be the main focus and will probably return to the village to assist them in fighting off the Macaques.

