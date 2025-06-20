On Friday, June 20, 2025, Makoto Yukimura, the author of Vinland Saga manga, confirmed via a tweet on X that the series will end on July 25, 2025, with chapter 220. After 20 years of serialization, the manga will publish its final chapter in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon issue 9/2025.
In his comments, Makoto Yukimura revealed that the series will be on a break in this month's issue (8/2025). The respected manga creator also apologized to fans for not finishing the current month's manuscripts. That said, the author revealed how difficult the final chapter has been, which is why it has been taking a long time for him to draw.
Makoto Yukimura's comments confirm the Vinland Saga manga's ending date
According to Makoto Yukimura's latest tweets on X (formerly Twitter), the Vinland Saga manga will end its serialization on July 25, 2025, in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine issue 9/2025, with chapter 220. Kodansha has been serializing the seinen manga since April 2005.
After its initial serialization on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine (April 2005), the series was moved to Monthly Afternoon magazine in December 2005. Since then, the company has been serializing the chapters every month. While the manga has taken a few breaks in between, Makoto Yukimura was able to complete the story in a way he would have liked.
Makoto Yukimura's latest comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:
"Do all the fans already know that this month will be a hiatus and it will be the final episode?! As expected...Sorry for the late notice, but the Vinland Saga series will be taking a break this month, and the final episode will be the 220th chapter, which will be released on July 25 next month. The announcement will be made in this month's Monthly Afternoon."
The author adds:
"I'm sorry I couldn't finish this month's manuscripts in time...I'm currently drawing the final chapter. I'm really sorry for the frequent breaks, but this will be the last. The final episode is difficult! It's taking a long time to draw! I'll do my best!"
As fans would know, the Vinland Saga manga has been in its final stage for a while now. Previously, in December 2024, Makoto Yukimura posted a series of tweets to confirm that the series would end soon. However, the author didn't reveal anything regarding the final chapter.
However, Makoto-san's latest tweets have confirmed that the seinen manga will indeed end after 20 years of serialization. More details about the final chapter will be revealed in this month's Monthly Afternoon magazine on June 25, 2025.
Where to read the Vinland Saga manga?
Interested manga readers can read Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga manga series on Kodansha's K Manga website and app. The service operates on a coin system, where readers must buy coins to peruse the latest chapters.
However, only 209 chapters are available on K Manga since chapters 210-219 are yet to be compiled into a tankobon volume. Fans can also buy volumes (paperback/digital) directly from stores. 28 volumes have been released so far.
