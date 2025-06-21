Dragon Ball Super anime's cancellation is likely, and the 10th Anniversary might not bring any hope

While it may not seem like a long time since the Dragon Ball Super anime stopped airing, its final episode was released seven years ago in March 2018. Ever since, anytime the anime has informed fans about an upcoming announcement, fans have prayed that it would be about Dragon Ball Super's sequel anime.

Instead, during this time, the franchise has released two movies, one miniseries, and a promotional anime. While it is indeed true that the staff hasn't left the fans empty-handed, all fans have asked for is an anime adaptation that resumes from where the television anime last ended.

With that in mind, many fans believed that Toei Animation could announce the anime's return to commemorate the series's 10th anniversary. However, as hinted at by the franchise's promotions, the anime's return is the last thing on the staff's mind.

Dragon Ball Super's 10th anniversary plans dampen the anime's return chances

As fans must remember, the Dragon Ball Super manga started serializing in June 2015, and the anime began airing a month later in July 2015. Hence, June and July 2025 effectively mark the series's 10th anniversary, leading fans to believe that the franchise could make some big announcement to commemorate the occasion.

Later, the franchise confirmed fans' doubts during their latest "Dragon Ball Weekly News." During the live stream, Sheuisha's V Jump editor, Victory Asada, revealed a new illustration of Ultra Instinct Goku and Beast Gohan performing the father-son Kamehameha that fans previously saw during Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games Saga. The editor further confirmed that the new illustration drawn by Toyotarou would be included in the V Jump August special issue.

In addition to the announcement about the visual, the editor asked fans to keep an eye out for a "certain project" set to be unveiled in the magazine. As expected, fans theorized that the new announcement might be about the return of anime or manga. Unfortunately, to their dismay, as revealed by the magazine, the announcement was about plans for a figurine based on the ultimate father-son Kamehameha visual.

While it is indeed true that the Ichiban Kuji figurine would look really cool and is something collectors could get hyped up about, that is not an announcement fans expect as part of the series's 10th anniversary celebration.

Hence, with the manga series on indefinite hiatus and the anime's return nowhere in sight, it seems pretty obvious that Dragon Ball Super might not be a top priority for Shueisha and Toei Animation.

With that, fans can effectively conclude that after a long wait of seven years, Dragon Ball Super's sequel anime might not be a project the staff is concerned about. Therefore, unless the franchise's staff announces something huge in July 2025 to commemorate the anime's 10th anniversary, fans should likely stop expecting the anime's return.

