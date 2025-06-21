From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman season 2 confirms 2026 release

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the end of season 1 of the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime, release date for season 2 was revealed. A promotional video (PV) announcing the 2026 release was shared via Comic Natalie. The PV also featured some unseen footage.

After completing a successful season of the TV anime, the production companies Passione and Hayabusa Film revealed a 2026 timeline for the release of the upcoming season. This was announced at the end of the final episode of the pilot season.

The announcement of a 2026 timeline for the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman season 2

Passione and Hayabusa Film, the production companies for the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman TV anime, announced the release timeline of season 2 for 2026. The announcement was made on June 21, 2025, by the end of the final episode from season 1 of the series, along with a PV revealing some unseen footage from the series.

Adapted from the light novel series of the same name by Shigeru Sagazaki, the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman TV anime started its first season on April 5, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video for worldwide audiences. While it is yet to be confirmed by the official website, the aforementioned streaming site is expected to host the upcoming season of the series as well.

While fans await further additions or changes to the cast and crew for season 2, the personnel for season one were as follows:

Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant

as Beryl Gardinant Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra

as Surena Lysandra Yūki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel

as Curuni Crueciel Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller

as Ficelle Harbeller Chiwa Saitō as Lucy Diamond

as Lucy Diamond Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout

as Henblitz Drout Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare

as Myui Flare Ryōta Ōsaka as Spur

as Spur Ai Kayano as Rose Marblehart

as Rose Marblehart Hidenobu Kiuchi as Gatoga Lazorne

Furthermore, season 1 of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman was directed by Akio Kazumi. He is known for his work in other anime series like Loner Life in Another World and Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis. Kunihiko Okada, known for titles like The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy and By the Grace of the Gods season 2, was the scriptwriter for season 1.

J-Novel Club, which licensed the novels, described the story as:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order!

It further reads:

With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

