10 best anime to watch if you like From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has captured the hearts of fantasy anime fans with its blend of action, adventure and comedic moments.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman follows Beryl, a once ambitious swordsman now living a quiet life, who gets pulled back into training an elite group of his former students. Their growth and exploits revive Beryl's own passion for adventure.

Fans drawn into its world of mentors and disciples may be looking for more anime that explores similar themes and fantasy adventure settings. Here are 10 anime recommendations for viewers who enjoyed From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.

10 must-watch anime for fans of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

1) Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

It follows Shin Wolford, a young magician who dies as an ordinary person and gets reborn into a fantasy world where he develops magical abilities and knowledge. He is then adopted by Merlin Wolford, the greatest magician in the kingdom, and begins a journey of mentorship reminiscent of Beryl and his students.

Like From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Wise Man's Grandchild focuses on the bond between master and student against a fantasy backdrop bursting with magic and struggles for power. Shin grows under Merlin’s guidance, with their bond bringing humor and warmth.

2) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via Asread and White Fox)

When a high school class is summoned to a fantasy world, average student Hajime Nagumo starts out as the weakest in his class.

After a harrowing near-death experience in a monster-infested labyrinth leaves him separated from the others, Hajime must drastically improve his abilities using transmutation magic to survive this ruthless new world.

Hajime is underestimated at first glance but steadily gains power through grit and perseverance. This gritty, dark isekai explores what it takes to level up from weak to strong, much like the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman. The animation and fight sequences are also top-notch.

3) The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin (Image via Children's Playground Entertainment, OLM)

Reincarnated as a baby and raised by three undead guardians in an underground city, Will strives to learn fighting and values to prepare for rejoining human society one day. Just as Beryl mentored his students, Will receives a wide-ranging education from his guardians that readies him for survival.

Viewers who connected with the master-disciple theme of growth and caregiving in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman will appreciate the parenthood and purpose conveyed through each guardian training Will in their area of expertise in this epic fantasy.

4) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

College student Naofumi Iwatani gets summoned with three other heroes to become the next generation of cardinal heroes tasked with saving a fantasy realm, modeled after a role-playing game.

However, Naofumi struggles after being labeled the Shield Hero, widely considered the weakest role. Much like Beryl overcoming perceptions that his rustic background made him less qualified compared to career knights, Naofumi has to prove the potential of an underestimated hero.

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime delivers an underdog revenge story as Naofumi pushes back while alone and friendless in a cutthroat political sphere.

5) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

A 34-year-old NEET protagonist gets reborn into a magical world as a baby named Rudeus Greyrat, yet retains his adult memories, knowledge, and eccentric personality. These assets give him a tremendous advantage to succeed in his new environment, compared to being helpless as an actual infant.

This twist on the classic reincarnation premise echoes some of the humor around Beryl adjusting his identity from rural nobody to capital mentor in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman. Rudeus also forms important teacher-student dynamics with his swordsmaster instructor, as well as his own students later on.

6) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Born without magic in a world where magic is everything, Asta seems destined to fail at his dream of becoming the next Wizard King. But a grimoire allows him to summon anti-magic swords that level the playing field, enabling him to enlist in the Magic Knights squad and prove his might through physical ability.

Asta shares definite parallels to Beryl with his undervalued skills to join elite battle magician ranks. Despite doubts, he prevails, thanks to determination mirroring Beryl's path to master swordsman status through relentless training in the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime.

7) Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When Haruto Amakawa dies and is reincarnated as an orphan named Rio in a fantasy world with video game-esque skills, his drive to utilize these skills to live a comfortable life gets disrupted when he encounters people resembling those from his previous life.

Like Beryl crossing paths with former students, Rio must reassess these connections and how to apply his knowledge and talents responsibly. Both feature heartfelt drama and romantic triangles against fantasy backdrops.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles anime touches on moving into adulthood just as From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman shows Beryl stepping up as a mentor as his students transition into leadership roles as elite knights and adventurers.

8. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

Corporate worker Satoru Mikami gets stabbed to death, only to suddenly wake up reborn as a blob monster in a fantasy world.

As a slime, he can devour anything to acquire new forms, abilities, and allies. Over time, the small settlement he establishes, Tempest, grows into a monster nation. Beryl and Satoru share comical adjustments to their new environments and underestimation by others until they showcase surprising skills.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime offers a fun kingdom building aspect as Satoru mentors and coordinates the many quirky monsters that congregate under his leadership much like Beryl training the capital's younger knights.

9. The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)

The most elite assassin in the modern world is betrayed and killed by his organization before completing his final mission. He soon wakes up reborn as Lugh Tuatha Dé in a magical world reminiscent of medieval Europe.

He is raised and trained by his assassin family to uncover hidden threats against the kingdom. The shift from operating in the shadows to navigating high society power struggles echoes Beryl adapting to capital politics compared to his remote country existence in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.

Both feature mentors passing on their teachings to equip their students for confronting cutthroat enemies. The assassin premise adds a thrilling revenge plot.

10. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

Swordsman Guts lives his days fighting in a bloodthirsty mercenary band after enduring a horrific childhood, until the Band of the Hawk's charismatic leader Griffith recruits him into their prestigious ranks.

This launches an unexpected camaraderie with the Hawks that shapes Guts' fate going forward. Guts resembles a grittier version of Beryl as a weary warrior who finds purpose again in guiding and bonding with new teams of fighters.

Berserk emphasizes even darker medieval fantasy elements, but also captures the moving evolution from hardened lone wolf to leader and mentor, like From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman's storytelling about second chances and legacies.

Conclusion

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman stands out for its touching narrative about rediscovering passion through the mentor and mentee relationship. These 10 anime explore themes of adventure, mentorship, student growth, team dynamics, and found family among warriors and adventurers.

These anime also include strong fantasy settings and magical enhancements reminiscent of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman's kingdom backdrop during Beryl's trials, and regaining his sword mastery while training rookie knights.

Any viewers who loved the show's humor and heart should check out these titles to find some potential new favorites.

