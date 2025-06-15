From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12, premiering on June 22, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am JST. Beryl confronts Rose in a dramatic forest showdown that promises to reveal her true intentions.

Ad

Following the devastating second assassination attempt at the agricultural fields where former vice commander Hinnis led the attack, and Rose's suspicious absence during the crucial battle, tensions reach their breaking point.

This season finale, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Praised as a Master Swordsman, will likely expose the deeper conspiracy. It may also set up major plot threads for the next season as the master faces the former student.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 release rate and time

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from June 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. The global simultaneous release strategy ensures that fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.

Ad

Trending

Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 drops in various time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday June 21, 2025 8 am Eastern Time Saturday June 21, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday June 21, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Saturday June 21, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 21, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday June 21, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 22, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 22, 2025 1:30 am

Ad

Ad

Also read: From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10: Beryl faces mysterious assassins while protecting the royals

Where to Watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming along with several language subtitle choices.

Amazon continues to prove its dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series. The platform provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. An active Amazon Prime subscription is required to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12.

Ad

Also read: From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9: Beryl's noble hunt and heartwarming bonds

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the assassination attempt's aftermath, captured assassins commit suicide while others escape. At home, Beryl meets Magic Corps Commander Lucy, who reveals that the Church of Sphene's conflict with magicians prevented magical protection for the royals. Lucy suspects an internal conspiracy to elevate the church-devoted second prince.

Despite hopes for cancellation, the agricultural field visit proceeds. Rose's commander reveals that assassin Hinnis was his former vice commander. During the outing, hidden archers and sword assassins attack the delegation. While others escort the royals to safety, Beryl defeats the assassins and then discovers Rose alone in the forest, leading to a tense sword confrontation.

Ad

Also read: From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8: Beryl faces Lightning-fast Allucia in a duel

What to Expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 12 (Speculative)

Rose and Beryl as seen in the anime (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Praised as a Master Swordsman, will likely focus on Beryl's confrontation with Rose in the forest.

Ad

This season finale promises to reveal Rose's true motivations and whether she's been working with the conspiracy all along. The master-versus-student battle could expose deeper layers of the political intrigue while challenging both their skills and emotional bonds.

As the final episode of the season, it will likely end on a cliffhanger that sets up major plot threads for the next season. It may potentially reveal the full scope of the church's involvement, leaving viewers eager for more answers about the conspiracy threatening the kingdom.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More