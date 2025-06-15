From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12, premiering on June 22, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am JST. Beryl confronts Rose in a dramatic forest showdown that promises to reveal her true intentions.
Following the devastating second assassination attempt at the agricultural fields where former vice commander Hinnis led the attack, and Rose's suspicious absence during the crucial battle, tensions reach their breaking point.
This season finale, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Praised as a Master Swordsman, will likely expose the deeper conspiracy. It may also set up major plot threads for the next season as the master faces the former student.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 release rate and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from June 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. The global simultaneous release strategy ensures that fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.
Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12 drops in various time zones:
Where to Watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming along with several language subtitle choices.
Amazon continues to prove its dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series. The platform provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. An active Amazon Prime subscription is required to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 11 recap
Following the assassination attempt's aftermath, captured assassins commit suicide while others escape. At home, Beryl meets Magic Corps Commander Lucy, who reveals that the Church of Sphene's conflict with magicians prevented magical protection for the royals. Lucy suspects an internal conspiracy to elevate the church-devoted second prince.
Despite hopes for cancellation, the agricultural field visit proceeds. Rose's commander reveals that assassin Hinnis was his former vice commander. During the outing, hidden archers and sword assassins attack the delegation. While others escort the royals to safety, Beryl defeats the assassins and then discovers Rose alone in the forest, leading to a tense sword confrontation.
What to Expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 12 (Speculative)
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 12, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Praised as a Master Swordsman, will likely focus on Beryl's confrontation with Rose in the forest.
This season finale promises to reveal Rose's true motivations and whether she's been working with the conspiracy all along. The master-versus-student battle could expose deeper layers of the political intrigue while challenging both their skills and emotional bonds.
As the final episode of the season, it will likely end on a cliffhanger that sets up major plot threads for the next season. It may potentially reveal the full scope of the church's involvement, leaving viewers eager for more answers about the conspiracy threatening the kingdom.
