From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5: Beryl takes down Twilight as the Pope’s ulterior motives are revealed

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Enraged by the Bad Guys, shifts from combat to uncovering a dark criminal conspiracy. Beryl finds out that Mewi steals because of desperation, which shows a broader network of exploitation when he follows the previous episode's cliffhanger.

Beryl's deep sense of justice and compassion ignites his anger when he stands against people who exploit the defenseless. The episode amplifies emotional tension while revealing new facets of the story's universe before shockingly revealing a mysterious figure controlling events from the shadows.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5

The Necklace mystery unfolds in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5

After starting with Beryl conducting training sessions for the knights, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 quickly shifts to addressing the mysterious necklace and child thief from the previous episode. Following Henbritz's advice, Beryl turns in the necklace at the Knight Order's headquarters as lost property while also searching for more permanent living arrangements.

As luck would have it, the child searching for her lost treasure crosses paths with him at the knight's reception desk, where he helps her retrieve the item. Beryl's curiosity drives him to investigate her pickpocketing skills and magical powers before he gives back the necklace.

Their conversation attracts the attention of Knight Commander Allucia, who invites them to her office for a proper discussion. This encounter marks a significant development in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5, as new characters and factions are introduced to expand the world-building.

Heartbreaking Motivations

In one of the most emotionally charged scenes of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5, Mewi reveals her tragic circumstances. The young girl explains that she works for a criminal organization called Twilight because their leader promised to resurrect her deceased sister in exchange for 5 million Dalcs.

This revelation provides crucial context for her desperate actions while highlighting the cruel exploitation of her grief. Commander Allucia brings in Lucy, the Commander of the Magic Corps, who compassionately but firmly explains to Mewi that resurrection magic doesn't exist.

This devastating revelation fuels Beryl's righteous anger toward the criminals exploiting an innocent child's desperation. Thryl and LuLucy's partnership significantly develops as they decide to confront the Twilight organization together.

Criminal Confrontation

The climactic confrontation showcases Beryl's exceptional swordsmanship as he dispatches multiple criminals while protecting Mewi, who watches in awe of his skills. Meanwhile, Lucy faces off against the organization's leader, Twilight himself.

The revelation that Twilight possesses no inherent magical abilities and merely relies on expensive artifacts raises Lucy's suspicions about a hidden mastermind pulling the strings from the shadows.

After the criminals are apprehended, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 delivers a shocking twist when Twilight spontaneously combusts during transport, clearly triggered by a fail-safe mechanism to silence him permanently. This dramatic development confirms Lucy's suspicions about a greater conspiracy at work.

Conclusion

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 ends with a chilling twist that raises the stakes. In a shadowy cathedral, the Pope confirms Twilight's death, revealing his macabre plot to "recreate God's miracle" using preserved corpses—among them, Mewi's sister. This disturbing revelation links the church to the criminal underworld, exposing a vast and sinister conspiracy.

The Pope emerges as a powerful new antagonist whose ambitions exceed typical villainy. As Beryl faces this dark force, his journey shifts from a simple path of justice to confronting evil on a grand, spiritual scale, promising intense challenges ahead.

