From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2 is set to be released on 13 April, 2025 at 12 am JST, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Beryl Gardinant, an aging master swordsman in a serene village setting, finds his life upended when he receives an unexpected appointment as a special instructor for the famed Liberion Order of Knights.

Fans of fantasy and anime find themselves thrilled by the anime rendition of Shigeru Sagazaki's light novel series which delivers a fresh take on traditional martial arts adventure stories.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

episode 2 release date and time

The second episode of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, titled The Old Country Bumpkin is Astounded by a Wizard, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from April 13, 2025, at 12 am (JST). This worldwide premiere allows fans across various time zones to watch the series simultaneously.

The synchronized release strategy delivers simultaneous access to the anime's second episode to viewers worldwide without geographical constraints. In other parts of the world, the release time may vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 12, 2025 08:00 am Eastern Time Saturday April 12, 2025 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday April 12, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday April 12, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 12, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 12, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 13, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 13, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman?

Amazon Prime Video has secured exclusive global streaming rights for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, making it the definitive platform for fans to watch the series.

Subscribers can enjoy the anime in high-quality streaming, along with potential additional features. The exclusive deal highlights Amazon's continued investment in diverse international content, particularly in the fantasy adventure anime genre.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 1 recap

The premiere introduces Beryl Gardinant, an experienced sword instructor who lives with his father at their rural dojo. Allucia Citrus, Beryl's former student who has become a knight commander and sword instructor in the capital, arrives with a royal appointment letter recommending Beryl as a special instructor for the Liberion Order.

Despite initial hesitation, Beryl agrees to travel to the capital city of Baltrain with Allucia. There, he reunites with Curuni, another former student now serving as a knight. Allucia assures Beryl the position requires only a few days of training per month, allowing him to maintain his dojo duties.

A still from the anime (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)

Upon returning home, Beryl finds former student Randrid Pattlerock visiting with his family. Randrid, a platinum-ranked adventurer, has decided to settle down as a dojo instructor after becoming a father. Beryl's father encourages him to accept the capital position and perhaps find a wife.

Back in Baltrain, Beryl meets Surena Lysandra, a black-ranked adventurer and another former student, who helps him find lodging. On his first day training the knights, Vice Commander Henblitz Drout challenges Beryl to assess his skills. The duel ends with Henblitz deeply impressed by Beryl's exceptional swordsmanship.

What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2? (Speculative)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)

Episode 2, The Old Country Bumpkin is Astounded by a Wizard, will likely introduce Fissel, the head of the Magic Division and another of Beryl's former students. As Beryl settles into capital life, viewers can expect an exploration of his relationship with Fissel, revealing their shared history and how magical arts complement swordsmanship in this world.

The Magic Division's introduction will expand the series' worldbuilding, showing how magic functions alongside martial combat. The episode should provide further clues about the mysterious reasons behind Beryl's appointment and why his former students specifically sought his expertise for this prestigious position.

