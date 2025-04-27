From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 is scheduled to be released at midnight JST, on May 4, 2025. Titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Enraged by the Bad Guys, Beryl Gardinant's journey continues as he confronts the criminal underworld.
Following his aerial battle with Zeno Garble, Beryl's protective instincts surface when a mysterious necklace links him to a young pickpocket, Mewi.
Teaming up with Lucy, he aims to rescue the fire-wielding child from exploitation. The episode deepens the series' themes of honor, justice, and the enduring value of swordsmanship in a magic-driven world, highlighting Beryl’s traditional skills against modern corruption and magical threats. The story’s themes comprise honor, protection, and the timeless strength of swordsmanship.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 release date and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from May 4, 2025, at midnight JST. The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.
Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 drops in various time zones:
Where to Watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.
Amazon proves its dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series, which provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. Viewers must possess an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 recap
In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4, a miscommunication forces Beryl into a fierce battle with the Zeno Garble. Despite his defensive style, he wounds the monster before Surena finishes it off. Praised by the guildmaster, Beryl still declines to join the adventurer’s guild.
Later, he visits his former student Balder Gasp, now a blacksmith, to replace his broken sword, while Curuni upgrades to a Zweihander. Surena gifts Beryl a custom sword made from the Zeno Garble’s foot. That night, Beryl encounters Mewi, a young pickpocket linked to a criminal gang, setting up future conflict.
What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 (Speculative)
In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5, Beryl will likely seek out Mewi to return her lost necklace, only to uncover her exploitation by a criminal gang.
Driven by his strong sense of justice, Beryl may confront the group, possibly teaming up with Lucy to counter magical threats. This episode is set to highlight Beryl’s growing power with his new custom sword and his unwavering resolve to protect the innocent, deepening his character as a hero who stands against injustice at any cost.
