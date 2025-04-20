From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Beryl's former student ropes him into new battles and responsibilities

In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3, Beryl faces a series of unexpected challenges that test his skills and patience. A powerful wizard commander named Lucy ambushes him in a surprise magical duel at the episode's opening to test his abilities.

Ad

In this episode, Beryl demonstrates his superior fighting skills against magical and physical enemies, but shows reluctance as he takes on unwanted responsibilities. His past connection with Surena, now a Black-rank adventurer, is revealed through flashbacks that explain their master-student relationship.

The episode culminates in a dangerous dungeon expedition where Beryl must protect rookie adventurers from an unexpectedly powerful monster.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3.

Ad

Trending

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Beryl outsmarts a powerful wizard in a surprise duel

A still from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (Image via Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film)

The episode begins with Lucy launching a surprise attack on Beryl to test his skills. Despite Beryl's humble claims of being no match for her, he demonstrates remarkable ability in dodging her varied magical attacks—fireballs, ice projectiles, and even lightning. Lucy escalates the battle, creating a steam cover when Beryl cleverly deflects an ice attack back at her.

Ad

Just as she prepares a deadly spell, Lucy withdraws, admitting that continuing would be "unbecoming for someone her age." Both acknowledge each other's strength, with Beryl confessing he has yet to defeat his father in a duel. Lucy, finding Beryl fascinating, invites him to visit the magic institute, though he politely declines her offer to test future magical research on him.

Reunions and requests

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following day, Beryl encounters Fissel, who delivers magic potions and apologizes for Lucy's ambush. During their conversation, Allucia and Surena approach Beryl with a request to help train rookie adventurers.

Despite his reluctance, Beryl agrees to meet the guildmaster Nidus, only to find Lucy already there, having also recommended him for the job. When Nidus's assistant Meigen questions Beryl's capabilities, a duel with Surena is proposed to prove his worth.

Ad

A touching backstory

A still from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (Image via Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film)

The episode reveals Beryl and Surena's history through flashbacks. Twenty years earlier, Beryl found young Surena by a riverbank after she lost her parents to a monster attack. Withdrawn and traumatized, Surena only began to open up when Beryl introduced her to swordsmanship, recognizing her natural talent.

Ad

He became her master, even suggesting her signature twin-sword style. Eventually adopted by another family, Surena pursued the path of an adventurer to honor Beryl's teachings and help others.

Master vs. student

A still from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (Image via Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film)

The duel between Beryl and Surena draws a crowd eager to see the Black-rank adventurer in action. Though impressed by Surena's speed, stamina, and technique, Beryl quickly identifies her weakness—her left hand's imperfect sword handling—and defeats her. The duel serves its purpose, with Meigen apologizing for doubting Beryl's skills, and Beryl reluctantly accepting the training assignment.

Ad

Dungeon disaster

A still from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (Image via Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film)

The next day, Beryl and Surena accompany three rookie adventurers—Porta, Needry, and Sarlikatz—into a dungeon. The novices easily dispatch six goblins, but Surena notes the unusual scarcity of monsters. The mystery is solved when Sarlikatz's monster detector explodes, indicating a powerful creature nearby.

Ad

Before Beryl can warn Porta to take cover, the rookie is struck by the monster. The episode concludes with Beryl and Surena drawing their swords to confront a fearsome Zeno Garble, a Specially Designated Target, while protecting the remaining rookies.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 balances action sequences with character development, giving viewers insight into Beryl's exceptional combat abilities while establishing his caring nature and humble personality.

The unexpected appearance of the Zeno Garble raises the stakes significantly, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger as Beryl and Surena prepare to face their greatest challenge yet.

The episode showcases how Beryl's seemingly peaceful life continues to be disrupted by those who recognize his extraordinary skills, pulling him back into the world of adventure and danger despite his preference for a quiet existence as a sword instructor.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More