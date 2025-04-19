  • home icon
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Apr 19, 2025 11:02 GMT
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 3 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 continues the enchanting journey of Beryl Gardinant, the aging sword instructor thrust into the magical world of the capital. Following the shocking revelations and character introductions, episode 3, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Weathers a Fierce Attack, promises intense action and character development.

As Beryl navigates the unfamiliar magical environment of Baltrain, viewers can expect dramatic confrontations that showcase his extraordinary swordsmanship against formidable magical opponents. The upcoming From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 will further explore the contrast between traditional martial arts and the world of sorcery.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Release date and time

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from April 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions. Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 drops in various time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

8 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

11 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

3 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

8:30 pm

Philippine Time

Saturday

April 19, 2025

11 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

April 20, 2025

12 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

April 20, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman. Subscribers can access high-quality streams of the anime with multiple language subtitle options.

Amazon's commitment to delivering premium anime content is evident in their handling of this series, offering viewers enhanced streaming quality and accessibility features. To watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3, viewers need an active Amazon Prime subscription.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2 recap

Fissel Harbeller (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)
Fissel Harbeller (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)

In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2, Beryl experiences the capital's magical environment for the first time. His traditional swordsmanship background is juxtaposed against the magical abilities prevalent in Baltrain, creating a compelling cultural contrast.

Beryl reunites with another former student, Fissel, who demonstrates impressive magical abilities that surprise her old mentor. The episode highlights Beryl's humble nature as he consistently downplays his own talents despite receiving admiration from others.

What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (speculative)

Lucy Diamond (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)
Lucy Diamond (Image via Passione and Hayabusa Film)

Episode 3 of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Weathers a Fierce Attack, features a dramatic showdown between Beryl and the powerful mage Lucy Diamond. Mistaking her for a child, Beryl unintentionally provokes her, leading to a fierce magical battle showcasing Lucy's fire abilities.

Beryl notices a familiar bracelet, which Lucy claims she took from a defeated mage—fueling his resolve. The twist reveals Lucy as Fissel's instructor, lying to push Beryl to his limits. This episode deepens themes of swordsmanship versus magic and hints at the Liberion Order's growing interest in Beryl's evolving potential.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

