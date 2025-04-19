From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 continues the enchanting journey of Beryl Gardinant, the aging sword instructor thrust into the magical world of the capital. Following the shocking revelations and character introductions, episode 3, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Weathers a Fierce Attack, promises intense action and character development.
As Beryl navigates the unfamiliar magical environment of Baltrain, viewers can expect dramatic confrontations that showcase his extraordinary swordsmanship against formidable magical opponents. The upcoming From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 will further explore the contrast between traditional martial arts and the world of sorcery.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3: Release date and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from April 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions. Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 drops in various time zones:
Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman. Subscribers can access high-quality streams of the anime with multiple language subtitle options.
Amazon's commitment to delivering premium anime content is evident in their handling of this series, offering viewers enhanced streaming quality and accessibility features. To watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3, viewers need an active Amazon Prime subscription.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2 recap
In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 2, Beryl experiences the capital's magical environment for the first time. His traditional swordsmanship background is juxtaposed against the magical abilities prevalent in Baltrain, creating a compelling cultural contrast.
Beryl reunites with another former student, Fissel, who demonstrates impressive magical abilities that surprise her old mentor. The episode highlights Beryl's humble nature as he consistently downplays his own talents despite receiving admiration from others.
What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 (speculative)
Episode 3 of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Weathers a Fierce Attack, features a dramatic showdown between Beryl and the powerful mage Lucy Diamond. Mistaking her for a child, Beryl unintentionally provokes her, leading to a fierce magical battle showcasing Lucy's fire abilities.
Beryl notices a familiar bracelet, which Lucy claims she took from a defeated mage—fueling his resolve. The twist reveals Lucy as Fissel's instructor, lying to push Beryl to his limits. This episode deepens themes of swordsmanship versus magic and hints at the Liberion Order's growing interest in Beryl's evolving potential.
