Black Swordsman Anime Last Stand: Unit overview, how to get, and more

In Anime Last Stand, Black Swordsman is a powerful Celestial-rarity unit focusing on landing heavy strikes while inflicting Bleed and Hemorrhage status ailments. The character is based on Guts from the manga series Berserk, who wields a giant sword and is fully armored. He can evolve into Black Swordsman (Berserk), taking his battle prowess to the next level.
Let’s go through everything that the Black Swordsman is capable of and how to get him in Anime Last Stand.
Breaking down the Black Swordsman in Anime Last Stand
Unit overview and how to get
The Black Swordsman has a chance to drop while summoning on Banner 2. Being a Celestial unit, he has a 0.5% chance to appear in your summons. You can access Banner 2 once you unlock the Planet Nemak chapter of the Story mode. Each summon on the banner costs 75 Emeralds, with the option to perform 10 summons at once for 750 Emeralds.
This unit specializes in building up Bleed and Hemorrhage status ailments in his base and evolved states. His base form is a Ground-based attacker, while as the Black Swordsman (Berserk), his attack type switches to Hybrid. At max upgrade level, he can cover a massive part of the map, leaving the enemies no quarter.
That said, he is a rather slow attacker, and upgrades only increase his SPA rating. This is the trade-off for increased power; the Swordsman will attack less frequently in favor of more powerful strikes.
Evolution and stats
You can evolve Black Swordsman into Black Swordsman (Berserk) using the following items:
- 10x Mythic Spirit Shards
- 25x Legendary Spirit Shards
- 75x Epic Spirit Shards
- 100x Rare Spirit Shards
- 250x Common Spirit Shards
- 1x Dark Greatsword
The Dark Greatsword is, in turn, acquired via crafting using the following items:
- 5x Mythic Spirit Shards
- 10x Legendary Spirit Shards
- 20x Epic Spirit Shards
- 50x Rare Spirit Shards
- 100x Common Spirit Shards
The following table includes the damage, DPS, SPA, and Range values per upgrade for the Black Swordsman (Berserk) at level 85:
Upgrade 8 grants him his complete passive, including the Mutilate ability and the ability to inflict Bleed and Hemorrhage with his attacks.
