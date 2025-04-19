  • home icon
Black Swordsman Anime Last Stand: Unit overview, how to get, and more

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 19, 2025 08:42 GMT
Roblox Anime Last Stand
Roblox Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Last Stand, Black Swordsman is a powerful Celestial-rarity unit focusing on landing heavy strikes while inflicting Bleed and Hemorrhage status ailments. The character is based on Guts from the manga series Berserk, who wields a giant sword and is fully armored. He can evolve into Black Swordsman (Berserk), taking his battle prowess to the next level.

Let’s go through everything that the Black Swordsman is capable of and how to get him in Anime Last Stand.

Breaking down the Black Swordsman in Anime Last Stand

Unit overview and how to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Black Swordsman has a chance to drop while summoning on Banner 2. Being a Celestial unit, he has a 0.5% chance to appear in your summons. You can access Banner 2 once you unlock the Planet Nemak chapter of the Story mode. Each summon on the banner costs 75 Emeralds, with the option to perform 10 summons at once for 750 Emeralds.

This unit specializes in building up Bleed and Hemorrhage status ailments in his base and evolved states. His base form is a Ground-based attacker, while as the Black Swordsman (Berserk), his attack type switches to Hybrid. At max upgrade level, he can cover a massive part of the map, leaving the enemies no quarter.

That said, he is a rather slow attacker, and upgrades only increase his SPA rating. This is the trade-off for increased power; the Swordsman will attack less frequently in favor of more powerful strikes.

Evolution and stats

The Dark Greatsword (Image via Roblox)
The Dark Greatsword (Image via Roblox)

You can evolve Black Swordsman into Black Swordsman (Berserk) using the following items:

  • 10x Mythic Spirit Shards
  • 25x Legendary Spirit Shards
  • 75x Epic Spirit Shards
  • 100x Rare Spirit Shards
  • 250x Common Spirit Shards
  • 1x Dark Greatsword

The Dark Greatsword is, in turn, acquired via crafting using the following items:

  • 5x Mythic Spirit Shards
  • 10x Legendary Spirit Shards
  • 20x Epic Spirit Shards
  • 50x Rare Spirit Shards
  • 100x Common Spirit Shards

The following table includes the damage, DPS, SPA, and Range values per upgrade for the Black Swordsman (Berserk) at level 85:

Upgrade levelDamageDPSRangeSPA
Base82,88013,440206
Upgrade 1186,48030,240256
Upgrade 2403,30078,480285
Upgrade 3520,220101,232305
Upgrade 41,243,200 (+ 1,740,480 bleed damage)151,200308
Upgrade 51,716,800 (+ 2,403,520 bleed damage)208,800328
Upgrade 62,486,400 (+ 3,480,960 bleed damage)345,600347
Upgrade 73,211,600 (+ 4,496,240 bleed damage)520,800356
Upgrade 83,922,000 (+ 5,490,800 bleed damage)636,000356
Upgrade 95,180,000 (+ 7,252,000 bleed damage)336,0004015
Upgrade 105,994,000 (+ 8,391,600 bleed damage)416,5714014
Upgrade 116,623,000 (+ 9,272,200 bleed damage)495,6924013
Upgrade 8 grants him his complete passive, including the Mutilate ability and the ability to inflict Bleed and Hemorrhage with his attacks.

FAQs

How to get the Black Swordsman in Anime Last Stand

The Black Swordsman can be acquired by performing summons on Banner 2.

What are the chances of getting Black Swordsman from Anime Last Stand summon banners?

The odds of getting the Black Swordsman from summoning on Banner 2 are 0.5% or one in 200.

How to get the Dark Greatsword in Anime Last Stand

The Dark Greatsword can be crafted using 5x Mythic Spirit Shards, 10x Legendary Spirit Shards, 20x Epic Spirit Shards, 50x Rare Spirit Shards, and 100x Common Spirit Shards.

