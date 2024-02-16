  • home icon
Anime Last Stand Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 16, 2024 10:48 GMT
Anime Last Stand codes (Image via Roblox)

Anime Last Stand codes reward players with the resources to build the ultimate tower defense squad. Offering characters, Emeralds, Gems, rerolls, and more can be useful for players old and new. The best part about these codes? They don’t cost a single Robuk to redeem.

Codes like BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork and Fixes can be particularly useful, providing the player with resources and characters. This article lists all active codes for Anime Last Stand and includes a handy guide.

Active Anime Last Stand codes

Active codes for Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists every active code for Anime Last Stand that is confirmed to be working as of February 16, 2024. While they work now, there’s no telling whether they will continue to do so. Because of this, we advise players to redeem these as soon as possible.

List of Anime Last Stand active codes

Code

Rewards

BlamSecretValentinesCode

Freebies

ULTIMATEGOJO

Freebies

UPDATE1HYPE!

Freebies

TYFor25mVisitsOMG!

Freebies

200kMembersINSANE!

Freebies

50ThousandsFavorites!!!

Freebies

Update1TrailerHYPE

Freebies

3219872

Freebies

Sub2HotSauceHan

Exotic Kohan (Drip)

Fixes

250 Gems, 25 rerolls

BlamsSecret1MillionUniquePlayerCode

10 Rerolls

Shutdown

500 Emeralds

ToadBoi120k

Exotic Gogata (Primal) Unit

Sub2KingLuffy

250 Emeralds

NeelsTV

250 Emeralds

GoalReached

500 Emeralds, 10 Rerolls

TyFor1mVisitsPart2

2,500 Emeralds and 25 Rerolls

TyFor1mVisitsPart1

1,500 Emeralds

D1SGUISED

Freebies

YammoRework

250 Emeralds

Sub2Blamspot524k

250 Emeralds

Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT

Freebies (Requires subscription)

Sub2CodeNex77k

Freebies

SorryForDelay

500 Emeralds

RELEASE

750 Emeralds

FinalDelay

10 Rerolls

Inactive Anime Last Stand codes

The following codes no longer work for Anime Last Stand, having been rendered inactive. But don’t worry about missing out, as they have been replaced by new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of Anime Last Stand inactive codes

Code

Rewards

TyFor10kFav

500 Gems

Buff

Freebies

NEWMACHINE

Freebies

TyFor2kFav

Freebies

FreeNami

Freebies

Async

Freebies

Shock

Freebies

here

Freebies

How to redeem Active Anime Last Stand codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how to redeem rewards for Anime Last Stand using active codes:

  • Start Anime Last Stand through the Roblox Player app.
  • Once you load into the game world, click the Codes icon on the left.
  • In the Codes screen, enter a working code and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
  • Do the same for each active code.

Codes for Anime Last Stand are long and case-sensitive, which makes them easy to mistype. Since misspellings cause errors during code redemption, the best way to approach the process is to paste codes directly from this list.

Anime Last Stand codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Last Stand and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Last Stand are used to obtain new characters, Emeralds, rerolls, and more, which can be instrumental in building a player’s tower defense squad. Freebies like Emeralds and Gems can be used to exchange for more items and boosts, making them valuable to every player.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Last Stand code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Anime Last Stand causes an error to show up. As of now, there are no server-side issues that may prevent code redemption in Anime Last Stand. If your game shows such an error, consider restarting it and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Anime Last Stand codes?

More codes for Anime Last Stand are regularly posted on the official Discord Server, along with news and updates on the game. You can also find them in this page’s active codes table, as we will continue to update it with the latest additions.

FAQs on Anime Last Stand codes

Which code for Anime Last Stand offers the largest amount of Emeralds?

The TyFor1mVisitsPart2 offers 2,500 Emeralds, more than any other code in Anime Last Stand.

When are new codes added to Anime Last Stand?

New codes are added to Anime Last Stand during major updates, holidays, and game milestones.

What are the latest additions to the codes list for Anime Last Stand?

The codes BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork, ULTIMATEGOJO, and BlamSecretValentinesCode are the newest additions to Anime Last Stand.

