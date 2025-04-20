From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 continues the adventure of Beryl Gardinant, as the veteran sword instructor adjusts to life in the magical capital. Following the dungeon encounter in episode 3, the upcoming episode titled The Old Country Bumpkin Takes A Flight With A Monster promises a battle against the griffin-like Zeno Garble.
As Beryl faces this formidable creature alone to protect his injured companions, viewers can expect the display of his legendary swordsmanship. Episode 4 further explores the contrast between traditional martial prowess and magical abilities in this fantastical world.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 release date and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 is slated to release on April 27, 2025, at midnight JST. Fans across different global regions will get to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.
Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 drops in various time zones:
Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4?
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive global streaming platform for this series. Subscribers receive access to it with several language subtitle choices. Viewers must have an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3 recap
In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 3, Beryl faces challenging encounters. It begins with Lucy, a powerful wizard, testing Beryl's abilities through combat using various elemental magic—fire, ice, and lightning—though she stops short of unleashing a deadly spell.
Following this encounter, despite his reluctance, Beryl becomes involved in training rookie adventurers after recommendations from both Surena and Lucy. To demonstrate his capabilities, Beryl defeats Surena in a duel.
The episode culminates with Beryl, Surena, and three rookies venturing into a dungeon where, after defeating some goblins, they unexpectedly confront a monster known as Zeno Garble.
What to expect in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4? (Speculative)
The episode 4, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Takes A Flight With A Monster, is expected to focus on the battle with the Zeno Garble. With rookie adventurer Porta injured, Beryl and Surena may split up—Surena escorting the rookies to safety while Beryl faces the creature alone.
It could highlight Beryl’s combat prowess, with Surena potentially returning to aid him. Together, they might combine their skills to defeat the powerful monster, showcasing their deep bond and fighting styles. Fans eagerly await more insight into Beryl’s evolving swordsmanship.
