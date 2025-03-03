Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime confirms 2025 release, cast, and more

On March 3, 2025, the Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime released its first teaser visual through the official website and confirmed its release window, in 2025. The anime's main voice casting and the author's comments were also released alongside the teaser visual.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eri Ejima. The manga started its serialization in January 2020 and has so far released 8 physical volumes (7 in English). The manga has received an anime and TV drama adaptation.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime adaptation announced for 2025

The teaser visual, as released through Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime's official website and X, featured the series' female protagonists. In brown hair is Aya Mitsuki, a scholarship student who is a master of playing games. In blond hair is Mio Yorue, another gaming master who is not that good in her studies. The anime website also announced the series' 2025 release window.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime also announced the main voice casting for its female protagonists. Mio Yorue will be voiced by Kana Ichinose, a renowned voice actor known for her roles in anime like Dr Stone (Yuzuriha), Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Fern), and Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway (Sayu).

Aya Mitsuki will be voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa, a relatively new voice actor known for her roles in anime like Bocchi The Rock (Kita), Love After World Domination (Desumi), and Eighty-Six (Lena). Moreover, these two voice actors also shared their bright comments. While the voice casting wasn't that interested in 'games,' they showed their enthusiasm for voicing their characters in the anime.

Eri Ejima, the author of Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime's source material, also confessed his inexperience with games and claimed that he just wanted to capture the feeling of gaming through his manga. However, the author did claim that the anime's director (not unveiled yet) has enough experience with gaming so fans can expect good things.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime synopsis

The teaser visual (Image via X@taiari_anime)

The anime is a comedy series taking place in the setting of a prestigious school named Kuromi Girls Academy. The Academy hosts some of the most talented female students in the country and, luckily, Aya Mitsuki landed a scholarship to study at this school.

As prim-and-proper as Aya might look from the outside, she is a hardcore gamer on the inside who has no sense of decency. However, she has to act diligently to keep up with her idol Mio, who is also known by the nickname Shirayuri due to her unmatchable beauty. The question is, how long will Aya keep her facade before revealing her true face before Mio?

