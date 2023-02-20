Black Clover: Is Tengentsu related to the rulers of the underworld? Explained

While primarily illustrating the rivalry and past of Ryudo Ryuya and Mushogatake Yosuga, Black Clover chapter 351 also focused on the origin and functions of Tengentsu, and how it's connected to the underworld.

Chapter 351 also revealed how Ryuya got the All-Seeing Eye and his journey to become the Shogun of the Hino country. Additionally, the chapter provided some vital information that indicates that Tengentsu is linked to the underworld rulers.

Black Clover: Connection between underworld rulers and Tengentsu

Black Clover chapter 351 depicted the flashback of Yosuga’s memories and rivalry with Ryuya. Yosuga’s memories showed that he and Ryuya went to a place where the village elders mentioned that the one who would obtain the Tengentsu had to sacrifice his Yoryoku.

The description of the area where Ryuya and Yosuga were taken seems like it's a door to the underworld. Besides, the condition about offering Yoryoku in exchange for the Tengentsu seems like a contract between humans and underworld rulers.

Previously, it was seen in the Black Clover series that Asta had to sacrifice his arm to use the power of Liebe. Likewise, the sacrifice of Ryuya’s Yoryoku in exchange for Tengentsu points out that he had confronted the underworld rulers.

What kind of power does Tengentsu bear?

Black Clover Chapter 351 also showed how Tengentsu works. It has been shown that Ryuya was able to find a cure for the pandemic that broke out. After the pandemic was demolished, Ryuya didn’t change, and he kept working for the welfare of the Hino country. It indicated that he could see through the whole world with his Tengentsu.

Ryuya introduced Tengentsu in Black Clover chapter 337. He referred to it as All Seeing Eye. With that eye, Ryuya assured Asta that he couldn’t defeat Lucius with that level of power.

Furthermore, in chapter 341, when Ichika was describing Ryuya’s personality, she also mentioned Tengentsu’s function. Ichika added that Ryuya could see everything that was happening in the present. With this power, he was able to maintain the stability of the Hono country.

What is expected to happen if there is a connection between Tengentsu and underworld rulers?

Ryudo Ryuya explaining the war beforehand (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

In Black Clover chapter 346, Ryuya seems to know beforehand about the power of the Paladins of Lucius. He later described the individual abilities of the Paladins to Ryuzen Seven. This indicates that Ryuya is also able to see what is happening in the underworld through his Tengentsu.

With the connection to the underworld, Ryuya could work as a key player in the upcoming battle with Lucius. In chapter 350, after Asta released Sister Lily from the magic that made her one of the Paladins, she revealed Lucius’ plans. She mentioned that Lucius was combining his sibling's Body, Blood, and Bone magic with his Soul magic to achieve formidable power.

Final thoughts

It is yet to be seen what other traits Tengentsu bears. Tengentsu could be the key factor that would come in handy to defeat Lucius. Yuki Tabata gave many key clues in Black Clover chapter 351 that will work as a reference for the fans in the upcoming chapters. The chapters in the future will be full of surprises and actions.

The last chapter showed how valuable and respectful Ryuya is. Through Yosuga’s past, it has shown that due to Ryuya’s kind nature and incredible wisdom, he has been chosen as a Shogun.

