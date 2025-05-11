From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 is slated to premiere on May 18, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. With this installment, Beryl Gardinant begins a new chapter as both a swordsman and parental figure.
After his confrontation with Bishop Reveos and the tragedy involving Mewi's sister, Beryl moves into Lucy's home and takes on the challenge of raising Mewi, who is preparing to attend a magic academy. With the Church of Sphene conspiracy resolved, the episode blends emotional growth, domestic life, and the evolving guardian-ward bond, offering moments and deepening character development amid the turmoil.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 release date and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 will stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from May 18, 2025, at midnight JST. The simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.
Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 drops in various time zones:
Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7?
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7. The platform provides access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.
Viewers must have an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream the series.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6 recap
In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6, Beryl learns from Allucia about Twilight's death and missing corpses, including Mewi's sister. Guided by Lucy, he meets Priest Ibroy Howlman, who reveals Bishop Reveos supplied magical items for resurrection experiments.
When the Bishop tries to flee, Beryl confronts him, battling Spur and reanimated corpses—including Mewi's sister. With help from Curuni and Ficelle, Beryl defeats Spur and captures the Bishop. The next day, Lucy grants Beryl a house, and Mewi chooses to live with him and enroll at the academy, marking a poignant shift in their relationship.
What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7? (speculative)
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Learns the Challenges of Parenting, centers on Beryl adjusting to life as Mewi's guardian. It is likely to highlight their move into Lucy's house—possibly with help from Beryl’s former students—and Mewi's enrollment at the magic academy.
The episode may explore the academy’s system and Mewi’s interest in becoming a magic-swordsman hybrid, inspired by Beryl and potentially mentored by Ficelle. Blending slice-of-life moments with character growth, the series will continue to delve into Beryl’s evolving role as both protector and parent, offering a look at his struggle to balance domestic life with his warrior’s path.
