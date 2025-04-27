From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 highlight: The battle against the Zeno Grable

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 continues to focus an action-packed dungeon expedition that ended the previous episode on a cliffhanger. Titled The Old Country Bumpkin Takes Flight With A Monster, this episode showcases Beryl's combat prowess against Zeno Grable while further developing the relationships between him and his former students.

The episode balances battle sequences with character development, revealing more about Beryl's humble nature despite his extraordinary skills. As the situation forces him to abandon his defensive stance and take action, viewers witness Beryl's true capabilities while the narrative introduces new threads that promise to expand the story in interesting directions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4

Intense battle and rising stakes in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4

When faced with the dangerous Zeno Grable, Beryl finds himself thrust into the role of primary combatant after a miscommunication with Surena. In From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4, Beryl's fighting style is put to the ultimate test as he deflects the monster's attacks while discovering that its rock-hard feet make conventional attacks ineffective.

The battle escalates when Beryl manages to sever the creature's tail, enraging it further. In one of the sequences of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4, the monster takes flight with Beryl clinging to its back, soaring through the sky before landing near the cave where Surena has sheltered the injured rookie, Porta.

The stakes intensify when the Zeno Grable uses its abilities to turn the ground into flowing lava, threatening everyone's safety as even the cave ceiling begins to drip with molten rock.

Sacrifice and victory

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)

Realizing that defense alone won't save his companions, Beryl abandons caution and launches a desperate attack, managing to stab the monster's eye at the cost of his sword, which breaks in half. Just as the enraged Zeno Grable prepares to retaliate, Surena enters the fray, delivering a decisive blow that finally defeats the creature.

This collaboration between master and former student highlights the bond they share, despite Surena later downplaying her role in the victory when reporting to the Guildmaster.

New beginnings and mysteries

There are several interesting developments shown in the aftermath of the battle in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4. Beryl rejects an invitation to join the adventurer's guild, reinforcing his desire to maintain his simple life. A visit to the blacksmith introduces viewers to Balder Gasp, revealed to be another of Beryl's former students and the only one older than him, adding depth to Beryl's history as a mentor.

The episode presents a touching moment when Surena offers to have a sword crafted from the Zeno Grable's rock-hard foot as an apology for Beryl's broken weapon. Additionally, Beryl helps Curuni select a two-handed Zweihander sword more suited to her strengths, further demonstrating his perceptive nature and care for his students' development.

Conclusion

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 4 concludes with a new subplot as Beryl encounters a young pickpocket named Mewi who attacks him with fire magic before escaping. The final scenes depict Mewi's unfortunate circumstances—being exploited by gamblers who force her to steal, and her distress at losing a treasured ring necklace—which Beryl discovers on the ground.

This ending establishes a hook for future episodes. It suggests that Beryl's compassionate nature may soon lead him to help another vulnerable child, much as he once helped Surena, adding emotional depth to the ongoing saga of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.

