10 best anime to watch if you like The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer has become a fan-favorite anime since its release. Viewers have enjoyed watching Rentt Faina's unique story of waking up as an undead skeleton after being swallowed by a dragon.

His quest to regain his humanity and navigate through his new undead existence makes for a captivating plot full of adventure, character development, and thought-provoking themes. Those who enjoyed following Rentt's journey may be looking for more anime that explore similar ideas or have a compelling undead protagonist.

There are several titles that capture the spirit of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer and feature undead warriors seeking redemption, characters balancing their human and non-human natures, and more.

10 best anime for fans of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

1) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord revolves around Momonga, a powerful undead skeleton and master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown. When Momonga finds himself transported to a fantasy world along with his guild's base and non-player characters, he decides to take on the name Ainz Ooal Gown and explore this new world while searching for other players.

Like Rentt Faina, Ainz struggles internally with his inhuman form and imposing appearance, striving to retain his human heart and moral compass. His relationships with characters like Albedo also parallel Rentt's connections.

With elements of dark fantasy and plenty of adventure, Overlord makes for an excellent watch for those who enjoyed The Unwanted Undead Adventurer. The intricate world-building and Ainz's engaging character development never fail to entertain.

2) Skeleton Knight in Another World

Skeleton Knight in Another World (Image via Studio Bones)

Skeleton Knight in Another World is a great pick for those looking for an anime featuring an unwilling undead protagonist. It follows the story of Arc, a gamer who wakes up in a fantasy world turned into a skeleton warrior after dying unexpectedly.

Armed with new powers and skills, he sets off on a quest to figure out why he was brought to this strange new world. Like Rentt, Arc must navigate his undead transformation in an unfamiliar land full of magic, monsters, and mysterious characters.

Seeing him balance his human thoughts and emotions with his new skeletal form makes for some hilarious and entertaining moments. The strong adventure fantasy plotline also mirrors The Unwanted Undead Adventurer well.

3) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While not about the undead, Tokyo Ghoul explores similar themes of struggling with one's inhuman identity. When college student Ken Kaneki is transformed into a half-ghoul after a transplant, he is thrust into the hidden world of ghouls as he learns to balance his human and ghoul natures.

As Kaneki evolves physically and mentally throughout the anime, viewers see him grapple with understanding his new identity. Like Rentt Faina, he didn't choose to become non-human but showed determination in retaining his humanity.

For fans who connected with the existential themes of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, Tokyo Ghoul provides a philosophical take on finding one's place when transformed.

4) Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via WHITE FOX)

This dark fantasy anime follows a nameless adventurer known as Goblin Slayer. After his village was attacked by goblins when he was a child, he dedicated his life to hunting down the monsters to prevent others from enduring similar fates.

When a novice priestess joins Goblin Slayer on a quest, she learns of the adventuring life's dark underbelly. While not undead himself, Goblin Slayer shares similarities with Rentt Faina as a skilled fighter navigating fantastical lands and forming connections.

Fans of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer will appreciate Goblin Slayer for its mature themes as it follows an adventurer living by their own code of ethics in an unforgiving world.

5) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In a world plagued by shapeshifting demons called Yoma, warriors known as Claymores are humans who have been implanted with Yoma flesh and blood, granting them abilities to fight the Yoma threat. Claymore follows the Claymore Clare and her comrades as they fight to protect humans from the Yoma.

However, their demonic powers cause other humans to fear and shun them. Like Rentt Faina, Clare struggles with controlling her inner demonic urges while retaining her humanity. Viewers find her quest to cling to her human heart and conscience despite her transformation inspiring yet tragic.

With dark fantasy action and adventure reminiscent of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, Claymore offers an emotionally compelling story.

6) Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA, Tezuka Productions)

In war-torn feudal Japan, a samurai lord makes a pact with 12 demons, sacrificing parts of his unborn son's body and soul to gain power. After being cast aside for his monstrous appearance, Hyakkimaru survives with prosthetic limbs and goes on a quest to slay the demons and regain his stolen humanity one body part at a time.

On his travels, he meets an orphan named Dororo who joins him in his battles against supernatural foes. Like Rentt Faina, Hyakkimaru makes for a complex protagonist as viewers see him struggle between his human and demonic natures.

For those who love Japanese folklore and supernatural adventures like The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, Dororo balances action, emotion, and thought-provoking themes masterfully.

7) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Gonzo, Graphinica)

This dark fantasy OVA adaptation follows the Hellsing Organization and its most powerful warrior - the vampire Alucard. Along with a powerful psychic and an organization dedicated to destroying supernatural threats, Alucard battles other vampires, ghouls, and monsters that threaten England.

While an immensely powerful vampire himself, Alucard does not explicitly retain human emotions or struggle with his vampire-like nature as Rentt Faina does. He simply serves the Hellsing Organization by his own choice.

However, the gritty action, gothic horror elements, and complex characterizations make Hellsing Ultimate an entertaining watch for fans of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer.

8) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

After being suddenly transported to a fantasy world, Subaru Natsuki discovers he has the ability to rewind time by dying and restarting his life at a certain point. He soon finds himself embroiled in the affairs of the kingdom and must use his special power to help allies while navigating the new world.

Much like Rentt Faina, Subaru struggles to retain his humanity and relationships despite his supernatural ability that sets him apart from normal humans. With dark themes, plenty of adventure, and thoughtful explorations of identity, Re:Zero will appeal greatly to The Unwanted Undead Adventurer fans.

9) Witch Hunter Robin

Witch Hunter Robin (Image via Sunrise)

In a world where witches possess deadly supernatural powers, the STN-J organization tracks down rogue witches in modern-day Japan. Robin Sena joins them as a new hunter, using her own magic but hiding a dark secret even she doesn't know about.

As Robin questions the morality of hunting her own kind, fans see her grapple with retaining her humanity like Rentt Faina. With secret organizations and magical elements reminiscent of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, this anime provides a thought-provoking exploration of identity.

10) Parasyte: The maxim

Parasyte: the maxim (Image via Madhouse)

When alien parasites called Parasytes invade Earth and take over human hosts, high schooler Shinichi Izumi becomes infected but stops the Parasyte from reaching his brain. Now coexisting with the Parasyte in his hand, Shinichi must fight other Parasytes while balancing his human side with his newfound powers.

Much like Rentt Faina, Shinichi didn't ask to transform and struggles to cling to his humanity as he evolves mentally and physically. This sci-fi horror series will appeal greatly to viewers who enjoyed the transformative themes of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer.

Conclusion

In conclusion, whether one connected with Rentt Faina's journey or enjoyed the adventurous plots and elements of dark fantasy, many of the anime on this list capture similar themes to The Unwanted Undead Adventurer.

With undead protagonists, human/inhuman identity struggles, and plenty of supernatural action, these shows provide an engaging experience for fans of the breakout undead anime hit.

