Will there be a Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2? Possibility explored

Ever since the anime released its final episode back in June 2022, fans have been highly anticipating the release of Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2. Despite the fact that, like several Isekai anime, this anime holds a similar plot, fans love its characters, and thus, want to see them make their second run.

Skeleton Knight in Another World follows the story of a man who happens to sleep while playing an online game. Surprisingly, when he woke up, he found himself inside the game, having donned the persona of his in-game character, making him overpowered. He soon became an adventurer and began his quest.

Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2: Will there be another season?

Ariane and Arc as seen in Skeleton Knight in Another World (Image via Studio Kai, HORNETS)

As of now, it is difficult to say if the Skeleton Knight in Another World anime will have a second season or not. The anime's first season ended back in June 2022. However, the animation studio or the anime's official website has yet to announce a sequel season. Hence, it is difficult to confirm if there will be Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2.

That said, as revealed by the Official Government Gazette, the anime's production company Studio Kai has suffered huge financial losses. According to the reports, the animation studio has already lost over 1 billion Japanese Yen in its operations.

Arc as seen in Skeleton Knight in Another World (Image via Studio Kai, HORNETS)

As per the reports, the studio lost 104 million yen, which is nearly US$772,000, back in 2021. Following that, Studio Kai lost 381 million yen in 2022, which is nearly US$2.82 million. Overall, the company is now in debt by 1.37 billion yen with a negative income of 1.05 billion yen.

Considering that the anime's first season did not make any noticeable profits, the chance of Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2 being greenlit seems very low.

When can fans expect Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2 to be released?

Arc as seen in Skeleton Knight in Another World (Image via Studio Kai, HORNETS)

Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2 is yet to be announced. However, considering that the anime was one of the production company's biggest projects, there still remains a possibility of a return. If the anime studio's staff does decide on that, there is a good chance for the anime to make a comeback in late 2024 or 2025.

Given that it usually takes about a year to produce a 12-episode anime, it may take quite some time for the anime to be released after it gets announced. Thus, even if the anime were to be announced in December 2023, it should take about a year for Skeleton Knight in Another World season 2 to premiere.

Ariane as seen in Skeleton Knight in Another World (Image via Studio Kai, HORNETS)

During the one-year time period, fans can expect the anime studio to release the series' visuals, promotional videos, and trailers, hyping the anime's return.

That said, given the anime studio's condition, there is a small possibility that it may transfer its responsibilities to another studio. Such a transfer could either make or break a series. Hence, there is no way of knowing whether the series' second season will be a hit or not.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.