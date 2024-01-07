The Unwanted Undead Adventurer complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Adding to the long list of new Isekai additions to the new year, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime made its enthralling worldwide debut on January 5, 2024. The series is being helmed by Noriaki Akitaya, who directed Bakuman and Battle Girl High School. The anime will be produced by Studio Connect, the production house that made Senryu Girl and Alice in Borderland.

Yukie Sugawara will be penning the scripts, Takao Sano will oversee the character designs, and Shun Narita will compose the music. The anime features Immortal by Juvenile as the opening theme song, while the ending theme will be Keep Your Fire Burning by Mao Abe.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, like most of the Isekai anime series, has an episode count of twelve.

How many episodes will there be in The Unwanted Undead Adventurer?

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer will have a 12-episode run from January 5 to March 15, 2024, with each episode releasing every Friday around 4:30 am PT. The episodes will have a run time of 24 minutes.

The complete list of release schedule for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is as follows:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Instant Death Cheat January 5, 2024 Episode 2 Starters and Veterens January 12, 2024 Episode 3 TBA January 19, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 26, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 2, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 7, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 9, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 16, 2024 Episode 9 TBA February 23, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 1, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 8, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 15, 2024

Plot summary

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is written by Yuu Okano and illustrated by Jaian. Like many early light novels, the series was initially serialized on Shousetsuka ni Narou in September 2016. However, Overlap acquired the publishing rights later in 2017. The series is still on the run, and its chapters are compiled into 13 volumes.

J-Novel Club licensed the series for English release, and here’s how the publishing giant describes the plot:

"Rentt Faina, a twenty-five-year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, that all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection."

It continues:

"What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole! Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones!"

It further sheds light on the protagonist’s transformation:

"Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?"

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer cast

Ryōta Suzuki, the VA, will play Yuu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War! and Ryuusui Nanami in Dr. Stone will be portraying the protagonist, Rentt Faina, in the anime. Sayumi Suzushiro, who voices Kurena Kumkumita in 86 and Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock! will be taking on the role of Rina Rupaage

Ikumi Hasegawa who played Vladilena Milizé in 86 and Minami Nanami in Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, will play Sheila Ibarss. Lastly, Mikako Komatsu, known for her role as Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen and Yuno in Black Clover, will play Lorrane Vivie. As the story progresses, the anime will see a whole lot of characters and their cast.

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer?

Subscribers of Crunchyroll can rejoice, as The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is exclusively available to stream on the platform. Currently, the English dub for the series is yet to be revealed. Crunchyroll announced the anime at the New York Comic Con panel last year.

The anime streaming giant has also included 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, Sengoku Youko, The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, Classroom of the Elite Season 3, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.