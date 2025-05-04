  • home icon
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified May 04, 2025 13:30 GMT
A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 5 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)
In the series From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6, Beryl Gardinant delves deeper into a conspiracy after confronting the criminal group Twilight. He uncovers a dark plot involving the Bishop and eerily preserved corpses, challenging his core beliefs. As magical threats escalate, Beryl’s evolving swordsmanship proves crucial.

His bond with Mewi brings emotional resonance, enriching the character-driven narrative. The Bishop emerges as a powerful antagonist, heightening the stakes.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from May 11, 2025, at midnight JST.

Blending action and character growth, the episode continues to explore justice, redemption, and the enduring strength of disciplined training against supernatural forces. Beryl’s journey intensifies with gripping momentum.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6 release date and time

The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.

Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 6 drops in various time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

08:00 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

11:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

03:00 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

04:00 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

08:30 pm

Philippine Time

Saturday

May 10, 2025

11:00 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

May 11, 2025

12:00 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

May 11, 2025

01:30 am

Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.

Amazon proves its dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series, which provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. Viewers must possess an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5 recap

In the series From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 5, titled "The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Enraged by the Bad Guys," Beryl trains knights and discusses a stolen necklace tied to a magical child thief. He reports the item to the Knight Order, but later finds the child—Mewi—seeking it.

She reveals to Knight Commander Allucia that Twilight, a criminal leader, promised to resurrect her sister for five million Dalcs. Magic Corps Commander Lucy confirms resurrection magic is a myth, prompting a raid on Twilight’s hideout.

Lucy duels Twilight while Beryl defeats his henchmen. Twilight admits to a scam using costly artifacts, hinting at a hidden sponsor.

Lucy takes Mewi in, but Twilight suddenly combusts en route to prison. The episode ends ominously at a cathedral, where a messenger tells the Bishop of Twilight’s death. The Bishop, revealed as the mastermind, claims to be gathering corpses to recreate a divine miracle, including Mewi’s sister.

What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 6 (speculative)

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Episode 5 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)
Episode 6 of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman sets the stage for the introduction of a major antagonist from the Bishop’s inner circle. As the final boss remains in the shadows, one of his powerful lieutenants will likely emerge to challenge Beryl and reveal key details of the Bishop’s sinister plans involving preserved corpses.

This new character may provide vital exposition about a dark "miracle" the Bishop seeks to perform. The episode promises heightened stakes, shifting the conflict from criminal elements to a deeper battle against corruption within the Church, complicating Beryl’s quest for justice and redemption.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

