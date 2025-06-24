Lazarus episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 13 is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans residing in Japan can watch the episode broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The latest episode featured the hacker that Eleina wanted to meet. The viewers were happy to see that Axel Gilberto was alive. Furthermore, a storm was brewing within the NSA. Plenty is happening now, and everyone is still trying to figure out Dr. Skinner’s location. However, this time the team seems to have a good lead. It will be interesting to see how the team will fare now that there’s only one day left for the Hapna to take lives.
Lazarus episode 13 release date and time
As mentioned, Lazarus episode 13 will be released on June 29, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date.
The exact release times for Lazarus episode 12, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 13?
Fans living in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 13 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These television networks will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time.
However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in May, at 10 pm JST. Global audiences can also stream the latest episodes on Adult Swim and Toonami.
Summary of Lazarus episode 12
The episode began with Axel Gilberto recovering in a hospital. Meanwhile, Eleina woke up in Popcorn Wizard’s caravan. She wanted to meet the hacker in the hopes of finding Dr. Skinner’s whereabouts. Furthermore, Abel was hospitalized and was being monitored by the NSA. The leader of the Lazarus team was held by the INSCOM Army.
The episode then shifted its focus to a conversation that Axel had with Christine. It was clear that she developed feelings for him. He called her an angel for saving him. Axel was unable to remember the person who saved him from Soryu. Meanwhile, the director of the Lazarus programme decided to go to the White House and meet the commander. Following that, the episode shifted its focus to a conversation between Eleina and Popcorn Wizard.
The latter talked about her past and how Dr. Skinner helped her people in the Maldives. Axel and Christine talked about the Hundun - a topic that triggered Soryu during his fight. Samuel Hayes was trying to cover up the incident because he didn’t want people to know about the assassin who was hired to kill Axel. Leland and some comrades from the NSA, along with Popcorn Wizard, managed to rescue Abel. Christine also kissed Axel after she realized that their interaction could be the last one they ever had.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 13?
Lazarus episode 13 will be the finale of the first season. Fans can expect to see Dr. Skinner on the big screen. Fans are optimistic and believe he can be found before time runs out. However, there is also this feeling that something larger is at play. Therefore, fans can expect a new revelation that will completely change the plot direction at the very last moment.
