My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 will be released on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime's finale will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other local Japanese TV networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Pop go up on stage to control the crowd while Captain Celebrity fetched the replacement transformer. After the hero fixed the power outage, the FeatherHATS put on a stellar performance. Elsewhere, Knuckleduster finally defeated Kuin Hachisuka and extracted the Queen Bee from within her to save his daughter Tamao Oguro.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 release date and time

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 will be released on Monday, June 30 at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode is likely to face some delays when streaming the same internationally due to different time zones and simulcast schedules.

The anime's upcoming episode will be titled "A Father-Daughter Talk."

The final episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday June 30 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Monday June 30 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday June 30 Central European Summer Time

4 pm Monday June 30 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday June 30 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday June 30 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday June 30 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday June 30

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13?

Naomasa Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by Yomiuri TV. Later, the same episode will be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Netflix, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, d Anime Store, Lemino, Anime Times, and other streaming platforms.

As for international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 recap

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, titled Goodbye to Dad, saw Koichi, Makoto, and others motivate Pop to go up on stage to control the crowd while Captain Celebrity fetched a replacement transformer. Soon after the hero returned with the transformer, the FeatherHATS put on a stellar performance.

Elsewhere, Knuckleduster chased after Kuin Hachisuka, guiding her to a dead end. There, while Kuin managed to "kill" Knuckleduster, the vigilante managed to come back to life. He later defeated Kuin and extracted the Queen Bee from within her to rescue his daughter Tamao Oguro.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13, titled A Father-Daughter Talk, will see Koichi Haimawari's master, Knuckleduster, vanish without a trace. With only his vigilante gear left behind, the anime might likely see Koichi try and figure out the reason behind his master's sudden disappearance.

In addition, considering the anime episode's title, there is a chance that the upcoming episode might see Knuckleduster speak to his daughter. Fans can expect this moment to be very emotional, giving them a glimpse of another side to Knuckleduster's personality.

