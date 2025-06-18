My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 will be released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime's finale episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other television networks in Japan, and it will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

Episode 11 of the anime saw Kazuho meet up with the other performers for the Marukane x Captain Celebrity collaboration event. When one of the performers got injured, Kazuho provided a quick solution, allowing the show to move forward. Elsewhere, Knuckleduster confronted Kuin Hachisuka.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 release date and time

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, titled Goodbye to Dad, will be released on Monday, June 23 at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode would face some delays in certain regions due to different time zones and simulcast schedules.

The finale of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday June 23 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Monday June 23 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday June 23 Central European Summer Time

4 pm Monday June 23 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday June 23 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday June 23 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday June 23 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday June 23

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12?

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by Yomiuri TV. In Japan, the episode will also be available to stream on HULU, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ABEMA, Disney+, d Anime Store, Lemino, Anime Times, and other streaming platforms.

As for international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 recap

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, titled The Day Of, saw Kazuho and Koichi meet up with the other performers for the Marukane event. While there was some disagreement on who would be the center, after Miu got injured, Kazuho suggested that Miu take the center.

Elsewhere, Kuin Hachisuka unleashed Teruo to cause some disruption on the event day. While Shota Aizawa arrived to stop the Instant Villain, Teruo used his powers to damage all the neighboring transformers. Soon after, Knuckleduster confronted Kuin Hachisuka. During this, his exchange suggested that the original bee user had taken over his daughter Tamao Oguro's body.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12?

As per the climax trailer for the anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, titled Goodbye to Dad, will see the event organizers consider cancelling the show after all neighboring transformers were damaged. Amidst this, Koichi and Makoto are going to motivate Pop to put on a solo performance.

Additionally, the anime is set to show the remainder of the fight between Knuckleduster and Kuin Hachisuka. Further, as per the climax trailer, fans will get a glimpse of Knuckleduster's past with his daughter Tamao Oguro. Lastly, fans can expect the Vs. Queen Bee Arc to finally conclude.

