Chainsaw Man chapter 207: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 18, 2025 11:46 GMT

Falling Devil and Asa Mitaka as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga is set to release its upcoming chapter in two weeks. Chainsaw Man manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Denji attack the Falling Devil in response to her Gravity Manipulation on the surrounding buildings. Unfortunately, this move backfired as Denji was trapped within the devil's Gravity and Thought Manipulation. That's when Asa Mitaka risked blowing up to stop Denji from levitating away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 release date and time


Falling Devil as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayJuly 1
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayJuly 1
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJuly 1
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayJuly 1
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJuly 1
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJuly 1
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayJuly 2
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJuly 2
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 207?

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While most chapters are hidden behind a paywall, the platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, these chapters are also hidden behind a paywall after the first view.

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 recap


Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 206, titled Chest, Woman, Apology, saw the Falling Devil levitate the surrounding buildings using her ability. In response, Denji attacked the devil. Unfortunately, this move saw Denji get trapped by the Falling Devil's Gravity and Thought Manipulation. While a young Denji kept apologizing to the brothers he betrayed in his mind, the real Denji began levitating.

Amidst this, Asa Mitaka took back control over her body. She was about to blast the building above them to go save Denji. Yoru advised her not to go through with the plan given the risk. Nevertheless, Asa took the risk and climbed up the surrounding rubble to grab hold of Denji.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 207?


Asa Mitaka and Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will likely see Asa Mitaka try her best to pull down Denji. While she did reach him, she had little time to think of a plan of what she needed to do. Therefore, the upcoming manga chapter will likely depict Asa Mitaka stumped over what she needed to do next.

As fans must remember, the last time the roles were reversed and Chainsaw Man was trying to save Asa, the segment only changed after the Falling Devil changed her plans. Similarly, the manga's next chapter could see Falling Devil's next move help Asa secure Denji.

