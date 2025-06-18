Chainsaw Man chapter 207: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga is set to release its upcoming chapter in two weeks. Chainsaw Man manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Denji attack the Falling Devil in response to her Gravity Manipulation on the surrounding buildings. Unfortunately, this move backfired as Denji was trapped within the devil's Gravity and Thought Manipulation. That's when Asa Mitaka risked blowing up to stop Denji from levitating away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 release date and time

Falling Devil as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday July 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday July 1

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday July 1 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday July 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday July 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday July 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 2

Ad

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 207?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While most chapters are hidden behind a paywall, the platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, these chapters are also hidden behind a paywall after the first view.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 recap

Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 206, titled Chest, Woman, Apology, saw the Falling Devil levitate the surrounding buildings using her ability. In response, Denji attacked the devil. Unfortunately, this move saw Denji get trapped by the Falling Devil's Gravity and Thought Manipulation. While a young Denji kept apologizing to the brothers he betrayed in his mind, the real Denji began levitating.

Ad

Amidst this, Asa Mitaka took back control over her body. She was about to blast the building above them to go save Denji. Yoru advised her not to go through with the plan given the risk. Nevertheless, Asa took the risk and climbed up the surrounding rubble to grab hold of Denji.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 207?

Asa Mitaka and Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 will likely see Asa Mitaka try her best to pull down Denji. While she did reach him, she had little time to think of a plan of what she needed to do. Therefore, the upcoming manga chapter will likely depict Asa Mitaka stumped over what she needed to do next.

Ad

As fans must remember, the last time the roles were reversed and Chainsaw Man was trying to save Asa, the segment only changed after the Falling Devil changed her plans. Similarly, the manga's next chapter could see Falling Devil's next move help Asa secure Denji.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More