Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations in Japan. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw the Dragon Keepers fighting different Boss Monsters. While some prioritized their safety, others defeated their opponents. Elsewhere, Fighter XX helped Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama out of their cell. This development saw Hibiki witness his sister Sesera's fight against Hwalipon and interrupt it.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime episode might face some delays in regions due to varying simulcast schedules and time zones.
The upcoming episode will be titled The Dragon Keepers vs. Deathmecia.
The penultimate episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations, followed by AT-X and BS11. Later, the anime will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, d-anime Store, DMM TV, HULU, and other platforms.
Meanwhile, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be available to stream on Disney+ internationally and HULU in the United States.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 10 recap
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 10, titled A Special Bond ~Hibiki and Sesera~, saw Komachi Aizome lead the Blue Battalion after Keisuke Souma refused to fight. However, as the fight against the Boss Monster got tougher, Souma rescued every Blue Battalion member. Elsewhere, the Green Keeper and Shun Tokita defeated the Boss Monster they were fighting against.
Later, the anime saw Yakushi Usukubo offering Hibiki Sakurama and Kanon Hisui a chance to join them. After they rejected the offer, Fighter XX helped them escape the facility. While Kanon Hisui left to fight the monsters, Hibiki went to Sesera, who was fighting Hwalipon. After Hibiki sacrificed himself for Sesera, Sesera used her powers to save Hibiki. Hibiki defeated Hwalipon to avenge his sister, only to realize that Sesera had left to join the other Dragon Keepers.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11, titled The Dragon Keepers vs. Deathmecia, will likely see Yakushi Usukubo turn into a monster. As suggested by the previous episode, after Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama rejected his offer, Yakushi injected himself with two Monster Transformation Serums. This development saw him into the episode's titular monster "Deathmecia."
Following that, fans can expect to watch the Dragon Keepers fight Deathmecia. However, it is to be seen who will come out as the victor in this fight. Fans can also expect Fighter D to return in the anime's next episode.
