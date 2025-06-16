Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations in Japan. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw the Dragon Keepers fighting different Boss Monsters. While some prioritized their safety, others defeated their opponents. Elsewhere, Fighter XX helped Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama out of their cell. This development saw Hibiki witness his sister Sesera's fight against Hwalipon and interrupt it.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime episode might face some delays in regions due to varying simulcast schedules and time zones.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled The Dragon Keepers vs. Deathmecia.

Ad

The penultimate episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Sunday June 22 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday June 22 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Sunday June 22 Central European Summer Time

4:30 pm Sunday June 22 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Sunday June 22 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday June 22 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday June 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Monday June 23

Ad

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations, followed by AT-X and BS11. Later, the anime will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, d-anime Store, DMM TV, HULU, and other platforms.

Meanwhile, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11 will be available to stream on Disney+ internationally and HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 10 recap

Ad

Sesera Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 10, titled A Special Bond ~Hibiki and Sesera~, saw Komachi Aizome lead the Blue Battalion after Keisuke Souma refused to fight. However, as the fight against the Boss Monster got tougher, Souma rescued every Blue Battalion member. Elsewhere, the Green Keeper and Shun Tokita defeated the Boss Monster they were fighting against.

Ad

Later, the anime saw Yakushi Usukubo offering Hibiki Sakurama and Kanon Hisui a chance to join them. After they rejected the offer, Fighter XX helped them escape the facility. While Kanon Hisui left to fight the monsters, Hibiki went to Sesera, who was fighting Hwalipon. After Hibiki sacrificed himself for Sesera, Sesera used her powers to save Hibiki. Hibiki defeated Hwalipon to avenge his sister, only to realize that Sesera had left to join the other Dragon Keepers.

Ad

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11?

Yakushi Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 11, titled The Dragon Keepers vs. Deathmecia, will likely see Yakushi Usukubo turn into a monster. As suggested by the previous episode, after Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama rejected his offer, Yakushi injected himself with two Monster Transformation Serums. This development saw him into the episode's titular monster "Deathmecia."

Ad

Following that, fans can expect to watch the Dragon Keepers fight Deathmecia. However, it is to be seen who will come out as the victor in this fight. Fans can also expect Fighter D to return in the anime's next episode.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More